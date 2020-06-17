Suspect wanted in Minnesota police station fire nabbed in Colorado, report says

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Colorado in connection with arson attacks on a Minneapolis police station last month during protests over the death of George Floyd, according to federal investigators.

Investigators linked Dylan Shakespeare Robinson to the crimes after reviewing videos he posted to his own Snapchat, authorities said.

The videos show someone making Molotov cocktails, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“These guys have never made a Molotov… Rookies,” Robinson allegedly wrote in the comments. “We need gasoline.”

In another video, the ATF said investigators saw Robinson lighting a fire outside a stairwell at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building — which was overrun, vandalized and burned on May 28.

The ATF also shared surveillance images from the riot and asked for the public’s help identifying any suspects, Denver-based KUSA reported. A woman came forward, linked investigators to Robinson’s Facebook profile and told them he’d gone to school with her son.

Robinson is from Brainerd, Minn., but investigators tracked him to Breckenridge, Colo., and arrested him on June 14, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Derek Chauvin, one of four Minneapolis police officers fired after Floyd’s death, faces several charges, including second-degree murder. The other three officers involved — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao — were each charged with two counts of aiding and abetting and second-degree murder.

Video of the arrest circulated widely over the Internet and led to protests across the country. A local 911 dispatcher even reportedly called a Minneapolis Police sergeant to voice her concerns over the incident as she was watching it on a live video feed from a nearby security camera.

Protests turned fiery and violent around Third Precinct building, near where Floyd died in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25, but also in other cities.

Days after, a man in a clown mask allegedly lit a Chicago police vehicle on fire in broad daylight. And in Philadelphia, a man died after detonating a bomb at an ATM in one of dozens of similar explosions in the city that took advantage of the unrest.

And a 25-year-old Tacoma, Wash., woman was arrested for allegedly torching five unmarked Seattle Police vehicles on May 30.