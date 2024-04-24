Suspect’s Confession Leads To Discovery Of Bodies Of Missing Mother And Daughter Several Hours After His Death.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Authorities said the confession of a suspect in faiing health led to the discovery of what’s believed to be the bodies of a Raleigh County woman and her daughter missing for nearly twenty-five years.

Susan Carter and her daughter, Natasha “Alex” Carter, had not been seen since Aug. 8, 2000. At the time they went missing, Susan Carter was in a contentious custody battle with Rick Lafferty, Alex’s father, and had told him he would never see his 10-year-old daughter again, Carter and her daughter were living at the home of Larry Webb when they disappeared.

The FBI announced a renewed push for answers in the case in 2021. Police executed search warrants at Webb’s home on Kyle Lane in Beckley in 2022 and 2023.

At a press conference Tuesday, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Tony Rausa said a bullet was extracted from a bedroom wall during the search of Webb’s home. DNA tests eventually confirmed blood on the bullet belonged to Alex Carter.

Webb was indicted last October on a murder charge in the girl’s disappearance, but his incarceration was delayed until this month due to his deteriorating health. He was transferred from the Southern Regional Jail to a medical wing at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex last week.

Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben Hatfield said Webb told investigators that he shot Susan Carter after discovering some money was missing from the home and an argument ensued.

“It was a detailed, undeniable, unconflicted confession,” Hatfield said. Webb indicated “that he believed he had to shoot Alex Carter to avoid detection for having killed Susan Carter.”

Webb wrapped the bodies in bed linens and placed them in his basement that night. Over the next two nights, Webb dug a shallow grave in the woods on his property, burying the mother and daughter in their clothes, Hatfield said.

On Monday, two bodies were found in Webb’s yard after three days of digging. They’ve been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

Earlier in the day, Webb suffered a medical episode at Mount Olive and was pronounced dead at Montgomery General Hospital, six hours before the remains were discovered.

“A bit of a poetic ending that not even I can write,” Hatfield said at the news conference.

Before he died, Webb was brought to the excavation site, “but his mind was not what it used to be,” Rausa said. “He couldn’t pinpoint the location. The way the crime was detailed to us by Larry Webb and the condition we found the bodies in confirmed for us with a high degree of certainty that the two bodies found are those of Susan and Alex Carter,” Rausa said.

Alex Carter’s father, Rick Lafferty, was at Tuesday’s news conference at state police headquarters in South Charleston. He said, “It’s kind of a sad day, but also a happy day because I can bring my baby home,”