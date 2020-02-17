37.7 F
Beckley
Monday, February 17, 2020 9:51am

Taft to Trump: A brief history of U.S. presidential limousines

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump added an interesting chapter to the legacy of presidential limousines by taking his Cadillac for a lap of the Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2020 Daytona 500.

(SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s a look at some other significant moments in the century-long history of U.S. presidential state cars.

William Howard Taft was the first president to make the switch from horse-drawn carriages to horsepower. According to Hemmings, Congress appropriated $12,000 in 2009 for the purchase of three automobiles that included a Pierce-Arrow, a Baker electric and a steam-powered Model M from The White Motor Company of Taft’s home state of Ohio. Taft was a supporter of the automobile industry and partial to the Model M.

Franklin D. Roosevelt had several private cars equipped with hand controls so he could drive them around his private properties in New York, despite being partially paralyzed due to polio infection. He was also the first president to have a car designed specifically for him when Ford created a Lincoln K Series limousine that came to be nicknamed The Sunshine Special. It featured wide doors for easy entry, rear-facing jump seats and handles for Secret Service agents to hold onto while riding on the running boards, according to the White House Historical Association.

John F. Kennedy’s Lincoln Continental Convertible was likely the most stylish of the presidential cars, but became the most infamous when he was assassinated in it while riding through Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Officially known as SS-100-X, the car was later redesigned with armored bodywork, a permanent roof, bulletproof glass and served both the Johnson and Nixon administrations before being put on display at The Henry Ford museum in Michigan, where it remains today.

(Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Bill Clinton’s armored Cadillac Fleetwoods were the last presidential limousines based on a production car. One currently resides in the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock. Later vehicles in the White House Fleet would feature sedan-style bodies on truck frames.

(Hauke Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Barack Obama’s “Beast” is a monster car reportedly based on a medium-duty GMC truck and fashioned to look like a Cadillac sedan. The car is believed to be capable of withstanding chemical weapons and IED assaults, and also has an onboard medical kit equipped with emergency units of blood. Several are still in use in the White House pool, while Trump received updated models in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

Taft to Trump: A brief history of U.S. presidential limousines

News WWNR -
0
President Trump added an interesting chapter to the legacy of presidential limousines by taking his Cadillac for a lap of the Daytona International...
Read more

Newt Gingrich: Bloomberg’s billions vs. Sanders’ socialism – which Democrats are in and who is soon to be out of 2020 race

News WWNR -
0
Every presidential election is unique, but the 2020 Democratic race is quite extraordinary. To prepare for the craziness to come, I discuss the state of the campaign in this week’s episode of Newt’s World.I am...
Read more

Mary Anne Marsh: Democrats’ Bloomberg bargain – here’s the deal they might have make to beat Trump

News WWNR -
0
The 11 days between the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada Caucus is the longest stretch between any contest in the Democratic nomination...
Read more

Virus deals new blow to Cambodian city bound to China

News WWNR -
0
SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (Reuters) - An influx of Chinese that some Cambodians resented for bringing noise, dust and chaos to the port of Sihanoukville,...
Read more

Iran’s Rouhani says US ‘maximum pressure’ campaign ‘has failed,’ Trump doesn’t want war

News WWNR -
0
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that the U.S.’s “maximum pressure” policy aimed at isolating Iran has “failed,” and he claimed President Trump doesn’t...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Newt Gingrich: Bloomberg’s billions vs. Sanders’ socialism – which Democrats are in and who is soon to be out of 2020 race

WWNR -
0
Every presidential election is unique, but the 2020 Democratic race is quite extraordinary. To prepare for the craziness to come, I discuss the state of the campaign in this week’s episode of Newt’s World.I am...
Read more
News

Mary Anne Marsh: Democrats’ Bloomberg bargain – here’s the deal they might have make to beat Trump

WWNR -
0
The 11 days between the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada Caucus is the longest stretch between any contest in the Democratic nomination...
Read more
News

Virus deals new blow to Cambodian city bound to China

WWNR -
0
SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (Reuters) - An influx of Chinese that some Cambodians resented for bringing noise, dust and chaos to the port of Sihanoukville,...
Read more
News

Iran’s Rouhani says US ‘maximum pressure’ campaign ‘has failed,’ Trump doesn’t want war

WWNR -
0
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that the U.S.’s “maximum pressure” policy aimed at isolating Iran has “failed,” and he claimed President Trump doesn’t...
Read more
News

This NBA All-Star Game showed the power of basketball

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- Perhaps no one in recent history cared more about winning the All-Star Game than Kobe Bryant. The format changes and his...
Read more
News

Steve Hilton calls on Trump to ‘blow up bureaucracy, decimate the civil service’ in second term

WWNR -
0
Steve Hilton railed against what he called the Democrats' attacks on President Trump in his opening monologue on "The Next Revolution" Sunday, calling on...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap