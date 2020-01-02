30.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 2, 2020 4:20am

Taiwan’s top military officer said to be aboard Black Hawk helicopter in mountain crash

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


TAIPEI, Taiwan  — A Black Hawk helicopter carrying Taiwan’s top military official crashed Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital and his fate was unclear after the defense ministry said five people survived.

TAIWAN PRESIDENT REJECTS CHINA’S OFFER OF ‘ONE COUNTRY, TWO SYSTEMS’

Air force Gen. Shen Yi-ming was not immediately listed among the survivors. As chief of the general staff, Shen is responsible for overseeing the island’s defense against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers it own territory.

Top Taiwanese military official Shen Yi-ming salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, March 7, 2019. (Associated Press)

Top Taiwanese military official Shen Yi-ming salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, March 7, 2019. (Associated Press)

The helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year’s activity when it crashed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The official Central News Agency had earlier reported Shen among the survivors, citing rescue services.



Source link

Recent Articles

Taiwan’s top military officer said to be aboard Black Hawk helicopter in mountain crash

News WWNR -
0
TAIPEI, Taiwan  — A Black Hawk helicopter carrying Taiwan's top military official crashed Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital and his fate...
Read more

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

News WWNR -
0
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides in the...
Read more

Judge Andrew Napolitano: My office pool questions (and answers) for 2020

News WWNR -
0
1. In 2020, President Trump will...a. start a war with Iran.b. refuse to enforce ObamaCare.c. retain the core of ObamaCare because he will have a change of...
Read more

Don Larsen, who pitched only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

News WWNR -
0
Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, died Wednesday at the age of 90, his representative, Andrew Levy,...
Read more

Marc Thiessen: Supreme Court’s high-profile 2020 docket bodes well for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen told Fox News Wednesday that a number of prominent cases set to come before the Supreme Court...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Flood death toll rises in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

WWNR -
0
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides in the...
Read more
News

Judge Andrew Napolitano: My office pool questions (and answers) for 2020

WWNR -
0
1. In 2020, President Trump will...a. start a war with Iran.b. refuse to enforce ObamaCare.c. retain the core of ObamaCare because he will have a change of...
Read more
News

Don Larsen, who pitched only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

WWNR -
0
Don Larsen, who pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, died Wednesday at the age of 90, his representative, Andrew Levy,...
Read more
News

Marc Thiessen: Supreme Court’s high-profile 2020 docket bodes well for Trump

WWNR -
0
Former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen told Fox News Wednesday that a number of prominent cases set to come before the Supreme Court...
Read more
News

Judge in Hunter Biden’s Arkansas paternity case abruptly recuses himself

WWNR -
0
The circuit court judge overseeing Hunter Biden's paternity case, Don McSpadden, recused himself without reason on Tuesday, just days after a private investigation...
Read more
News

Rod Blagojevich: Abraham Lincoln would’ve been impeached by today’s Democrats

WWNR -
0
Former Illinois Gov. Rod R. Blagojevich, himself impeached and now serving a 14-year term in federal prison for corruption, said in a new...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap