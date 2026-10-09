Skip to content
Visit Our Other Stations
Southern Communications Family
Channel 93.5 The Buzz
Today's hits and throwbacks
Groovy 94.1
Classic hits for southern West Virginia
103.7 CIR
Beckley's #1 hit music station
105.9 WTNJ
Country for the coalfields
SWV
Southern Communications
The group behind all five stations
Advertise With Us
View Our Upcoming Events
What's Coming Up
Nov
20-21
Believe in the Magic
Christmas craft & vendor show, Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center
Deer
Season
WTNJ Buck & Doe Contest
5th annual photo contest and hunting & fishing show
Mar
19-20
WV Women's Expo
2027 vendor show, Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center
All
See every event
Full calendar on Beckley.Events
Home
Local News
Our Communiversity Today
Season 2 – Our Communiversity Today
Season 1 – Our Communiversity Today
Closings & Delays
Show Schedule
Contact Us
Beckley.Events
Careers
Home
Local News
Our Communiversity Today
Season 2 – Our Communiversity Today
Season 1 – Our Communiversity Today
Closings & Delays
Show Schedule
Contact Us
Beckley.Events
Careers
Advertisement
Tamara Floyd Smith – Episode 26
October 9, 2026
11:00 am
Advertisement