Tamarack Kitchen reopens after staff member tests positive for COVID-19 causes closure

BECKLEY, WV -(WWNR) Tamarack Marketplace has announced the re-opening of its kitchen on Monday, August 16, 2021. The kitchen temporarily closed after a team member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



“When we learned about the positive test result, we took immediate action to protect the public and the rest of our staff,” stated Tammy Coffman, Executive Director at Tamarack Marketplace. “We were able to clean thoroughly, and we are confident that it is now safe to continue serving our guests their favorite menu items.”



Team members at Tamarack Marketplace will continue to take extra precautions as they serve local guests and visitors. “Masks will be worn by all Tamarack Marketplace team members while open to the public” Coffman said.

The gallery, conference center, and retail department at Tamarack Marketplace remain unaffected, and the kitchen will re-open for business as usual on Monday, August 16, 2021.



Tamarack Marketplace is open daily 10am to 6pm and closed on Tuesdays.