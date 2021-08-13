Tamarack Kitchen Temporarily Closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The West Virginia Parkways Authority has temporarily closed the kitchen at Tamarack out of an abundance of caution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.



The remainder of the facility remains open.



Tamarack, located on Interstate 64 near Beckley, is a state-of-the-art travel, arts, cultural and retail center showcasing West Virginia food, arts, and crafts. The facility hosts more than 500,000 visitors a year.



Tamarack Executive Director Tammy Coffman said a member of the kitchen staff tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2021. Due to staffing shortages, and to protect the public, the decision was made to temporarily close the Tamarack kitchen.



“Although our kitchen is closed, our grab-and-go items remain available,” Coffman said. “The retail sections of Tamarack are open. The gallery is open. The conference center is open.”



Coffman said the kitchen will reopen as soon as possible.

