Tamarack Marketplace to host a chili cooking competition and music festival on Saturday August 27th

BECKLEY, West Virginia—Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting their first ever chili cooking competition on August 27th as part of their Chili, Brews & Bands festival.

The event will consist of all-day live music, entertainment, art demos, food vendors and locally made craft beers.

The cook-off is part of the International Chili Society’s world championship competition and has attracted 16 chefs from across the country and Canada to come to Beckley and compete in 4 different categories.

Chili, Brews & Bands is open to the public and free to attend. Festival goers can pay to taste the different chili dishes and cast their vote for the People’s Choice prize.

The festival is family-friendly and will have fun activities and games for people of all ages to enjoy. The concerts will feature 11 acts and take place in both the courtyard and on our lawn stage. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for the concert performances as seating will be limited.

Chili, Brews, and Bands runs from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm with the public chili tasting taking place from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Winners for the judged prizes will be announced and the end of the festival.

