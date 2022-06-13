Tamarack’s Summerfest Spotlights Local Music, Food And Art

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Tamarack Marketplace hosted Summerfest on Saturday. The all day festival was a showcase for local musicians, artists and food vendors.

Live music could be heard on two stages, including the Carpenter Ants, Alabaster Boxer, Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns and the Parachute Brigade on the outdoor stage. The courtyard stage featured the Untrained Professionals, Briana Atwell, the Longpoint String Band and the Lords Of Lester.

Artists demonstrations included ceramics from Mike Bowen, paintings from Gary Vaughan, sculpture from Bob Fisher and Plein Air Oil Painting from Nan Perry.

Several food trucks were on hand, including Shak’s Kountry Kitchen, Hilltop Coffee, Kona Ice and Tasty Mountain Mamas. Beer from several local breweries could be purchased, including Weathered Ground, Swilled Dog Hard Cider and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company.

There were also activities for the kids, including face painting, arts and crafts and magician Joey Stepp.