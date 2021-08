Beckley, WV (WWNR)

The Tamarack hosted a Public Hearing on the Redistricting of the State of West Virginia Tuesday evening. Citizens got a chance to voice their concerns to the WV Legislature’s Joint Redistricting Committee. Reporter Warren Ellison takes you inside the meeting.

To make your voice heard about the redistricting in West Virginia, click here: wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm

Or, email them at joint.redistricting@wvlegislature.govc