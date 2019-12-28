49.7 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:20am

Tammy Bruce: Trump critic Joe Scarborough trying to play ‘Mister Rogers’ with embrace of ‘Love thy neighbor’ politics

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough is now hypocritically clamoring for a new ‘Love thy neighbor’ brand of politics after years of attacking President Trump as a “thug” and “not well,” according to Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce.

Scarborough, a former Republican U.S. congressman from the Florida district now represented by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is one of a handful of cable news personalities living in an “alternate reality,” Bruce said Friday during an appearance on “Hannity.”

During a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” this week, Scarborough had praised Washington Post writer David Ignatius’ reference to “love thy neighbor” politics as a “political winner” to break what Ignatius described as a “bitter impasse” in America.

“Truer words never written,” Scarborough told Ignatius.

JESSE WATTERS BLASTS EX-BUSH LAWYER RICHARD PAINTER FOR INVOKING KKK IN ATTACK ON MCCONNELL

Scarborough asserted that he and co-anchor Mika Brzezinski have spread that type of message when they have traveled the country to hold speaking engagements at colleges and book events.

Bruce remarked that Scarborough must believe he is a “Mister Rogers”-type figure, in a reference to the late PBS children’s show host.

She played a montage of Scarborough’s past remarks about Trump that she said proved his hypocrisy on the issue through a “rage-filled three years” of bashing the now-president.

“Donald Trump, again being a schmuck,” Scarborough said in 2017. “[He’s] thinking he can buy people’s integrity by inviting them over to the White House.”

“It would be like somebody pooping their pants and then people looking at it and saying, ‘Oh, that’s modern art, don’t you understand? — I’m making a statement against Russian aggression in Crimea’,” Scarborough exclaimed in another clip.  He also has claimed Trump has an “advanced form” of “political schizophrenia.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In one of Bruce’s clips, Scarborough said Trump “looked like a thug [and] looked like a goon” at a recent NATO summit, adding that Trump appeared to be “mauling” French President Emmanuel Macron with a handshake “like an idiot.”

Scarborough also called Trump a “thug” for pushing Montenegran Prime Minister Dusko Markovic during the 2017 summit, moving to the front of a group of world leaders

In reaction to her montage, Bruce remarked that Scarborough and others must believe that Americans “live in a bubble [and] think we’re not going to remember this or look back at this.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Tammy Bruce: Trump critic Joe Scarborough trying to play ‘Mister Rogers’ with embrace of ‘Love thy neighbor’ politics

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough is now hypocritically clamoring for a new 'Love thy neighbor' brand of politics after years of attacking...
Read more

Alex Ovechkin to skip All-Star Game

News WWNR -
0
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin says he is skipping the NHL's All-Star Game for the second straight season.Ovechkin, 34, was once again voted...
Read more

New York Times piece mocked for complaining that men are ‘dismissing’ ‘Little Women’ remake

News WWNR -
0
A piece from The New York Times was faced with mockery on Friday over an opinion piece decrying that men are "dismissing" the latest...
Read more

Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, ‘a good chunk behind’ last quarter, campaign says

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may have found a lump of coal in her Christmas stocking, as her campaign's fundraising efforts reportedly had a...
Read more

Soledad O’Brien slams Brian Stelter, CNN for booking guests who ‘intentionally lie’ on air

News WWNR -
0
Anchor-turned-media exec Soledad O’Brien blasted CNN and its chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, for the network's practice of booking guests who "intentionally" lie on air.The...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Alex Ovechkin to skip All-Star Game

WWNR -
0
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin says he is skipping the NHL's All-Star Game for the second straight season.Ovechkin, 34, was once again voted...
Read more
News

New York Times piece mocked for complaining that men are ‘dismissing’ ‘Little Women’ remake

WWNR -
0
A piece from The New York Times was faced with mockery on Friday over an opinion piece decrying that men are "dismissing" the latest...
Read more
News

Warren sees sharp drop in quarterly fundraising, ‘a good chunk behind’ last quarter, campaign says

WWNR -
0
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may have found a lump of coal in her Christmas stocking, as her campaign's fundraising efforts reportedly had a...
Read more
News

Soledad O’Brien slams Brian Stelter, CNN for booking guests who ‘intentionally lie’ on air

WWNR -
0
Anchor-turned-media exec Soledad O’Brien blasted CNN and its chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, for the network's practice of booking guests who "intentionally" lie on air.The...
Read more
News

Families of Americans killed in Afghanistan sue contractors over alleged Taliban payments

WWNR -
0
Families of more than 140 U.S. service members and contractors killed or wounded in Afghanistan are suing U.S. and international contractors, alleging that those...
Read more
News

Thomas Homan: NY, NJ reward illegal immigrants – here’s how new drivers’ license laws hurt society

WWNR -
0
New York and New Jersey just joined a small group of states that think rewarding bad behavior with drivers’ licenses is a good thing.Specifically, they have...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap