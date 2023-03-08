Tammy Jordan Speaking in Nation’s Capital March 8 At HerStory International Women’s Conference

Beckley, W.Va. – Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor and a leader in

the Communities of Healing recovery to work initiative, has been chosen to speak in

Washington, D.C. on March 8 at the HerStory International Women’s Conference.

Jordan’s remarks will be live-streamed that day at a watch party at 11 a.m. in the upstairs

dining room of the Beckley Fruits of Labor Cafe, 313 Neville Street.

The HerStory Circle International Summit in Washington is a hybrid event (part in-person and

part online) that kicks off March 8 and continues through March 11. HerStory Founder Getrude

Matshe heard about Jordan’s entrepreneurial success and invited her to offer inspirational

remarks and exhibit at the conference in Georgetown.

Other conference speakers include:

Monique Samuels, reality TV star, founder of Mila Eve Essentials, and WPGC The Good Morning

Show host;

Ellen Bryan, host of Great Day Washington;

Adrianna Hopkins, two-time Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter at WJLA-TV;

Michelle J. Lamont, Manifestation Coach; and

Erin Washington, author, podcast host and non-profit founder; and

Tracy Lamourie, international multi award winning (including Woman of Inspiration) publicist.

Jordan said the conference will bring women together to uplift, energize, inspire and empower

through the sharing of their stories. “I’m honored to be given the opportunity to share our

incredible journey in front of a global audience–and to let them see what a difference Fruits of

Labor and Communities of Healing have made in so many people’s lives.”

She said women from all over the world will be able to connect through an interactive platform

featuring live storytelling, as well as educational and training content, master classes, keynote

remarks, engaging panels, breakout rooms, and networking with virtual and in-person sessions.

Those unable to attend the event at the café may view it online by purchasing a virtual ticket

for March 8 speakers: https://www.herstorycircle.net/herstory-summit-tickets/