47.4 F
Beckley
Friday, October 9, 2020 4:29am

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

By WWNR
NewsSports


With 1:13 to go Thursday night against the Chicago Bears and trailing 20-19 at Soldier Field, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the ball at their own 25-yard line. In Brady’s dazzling, 21-year career, he had orchestrated 59 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, the most by any NFL quarterback since the AFL merger.

But on third-and-6, a pass sailed over the fingertips of trusted tight end Rob Gronkowski. And on fourth-and-6, with 38 seconds to go, Brady failed to connect with tight end Cameron Brate, with safety DeAndre Houston-Carson draped all over Brate.

After the last pass was ruled incomplete — and the Bears took over on downs — Brady flashed four fingers and appeared confused, before showing visible frustration when he got back to the sideline.

Brady went over to the bench and slammed his helmet repeatedly into the ground before jogging off the field as the Bears ran out the clock in victory.

Had he thought it was third down and not fourth down?

“Yeah, he knew,” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said, blaming the loss on “poor coaching.”

When asked about Brady flashing the No. 4, Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II said, “I didn’t really see that. I think we knew the down and distance. We were just looking — it looked like it was a bad call. It could have went the other way.”

Brady said his mind was solely focused on yardage.

“Yeah, you’re up against the clock and you’re up against the — I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk in that situation,” said Brady, who has now dropped three consecutive prime-time contests dating to last season.

“I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage. It was just bad execution. We had a great opportunity there so … just didn’t execute when we needed to.”

Brady and the Buccaneers had jumped out to a 13-0 lead; and Brady had won 42 consecutive starts dating to 2015 when his team had led by 13 points or more — the longest active streak for an NFL signal-caller. But the Bucs were slapped with 11 penalties, and their proficient red zone scoring — 80% heading into Thursday night’s game — dropped to just 33% against the Bears.

“We just had some negative plays in the second half,” Brady said. “When you get behind in down and distance, that’s not where you want to be. So we all have to do a better job. This isn’t any one position. This isn’t any one player. This is a teamwide thing that we all got to collectively learn each other quickly and make improvements quickly. We all have to do a better job.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Live Updates: Trump can return to ‘public engagements’ this weekend after coronavirus diagnosis, doctor says

News WWNR -
0
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memorandum on Thursday stating that President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this...
Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

News WWNR -
0
With 1:13 to go Thursday night against the Chicago Bears and trailing 20-19 at Soldier Field, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Read more

Media blames Trump for inciting militia group’s alleged kidnapping plot against Whitmer

News WWNR -
0
Several members of the media say President Trump shares responsibility for inciting the militia group to allegedly plot the kidnapping and potential killing of Gov. Gretchen...
Read more

Karen Pence’s office says both sides agreed to no masks at end of debate

News WWNR -
0
The office of Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, issued a statement late Thursday that challenged the criticism she received after she was...
Read more

Washington Supreme Court dismisses recall effort against Seattle mayor

News WWNR -
0
Washington’s Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected a recall effort against Seattle Mayor Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan over her handling of widespread summer...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live Updates: Trump can return to ‘public engagements’ this weekend after coronavirus diagnosis, doctor says

WWNR -
0
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memorandum on Thursday stating that President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this...
Read more
News

Media blames Trump for inciting militia group’s alleged kidnapping plot against Whitmer

WWNR -
0
Several members of the media say President Trump shares responsibility for inciting the militia group to allegedly plot the kidnapping and potential killing of Gov. Gretchen...
Read more
News

Karen Pence’s office says both sides agreed to no masks at end of debate

WWNR -
0
The office of Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, issued a statement late Thursday that challenged the criticism she received after she was...
Read more
News

Washington Supreme Court dismisses recall effort against Seattle mayor

WWNR -
0
Washington’s Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected a recall effort against Seattle Mayor Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan over her handling of widespread summer...
Read more
News

Trump adviser Cortes blasts debate commission as ‘corrupt and complicit swamp cabal’ over format change

WWNR -
0
Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes accused the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) of playing "pandemic politics" Thursday after they announced that the second presidential...
Read more
News

Wisconsin mail-in voting: What to know

WWNR -
0
As the United States draws nearer to a presidential election in the midst of a deadly pandemic, many states are accommodating voters to minimize in-person contact...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap