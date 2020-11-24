50.2 F
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena detained after domestic violence allegations

By WWNR
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been detained in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving allegations of domestic violence.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.”

He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Major League Baseball is looking into the matter, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Passan

Arozarena has made no public comment, and it was not clear whether he had a lawyer yet.

Arozarena hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay. He was named MVP of the AL Championship Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



