73.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 2, 2020 9:06pm

Tara Reade pushes back on AP report, calls to ‘retract’ headline about Biden complaint

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade slammed The Associated Press on Saturday for its framing of a story regarding her Senate personnel complaint she filed against her former boss Joe Biden, calling for the news outlet to “retract” its headline.

The AP ran an exclusive on Saturday with the initial headline, “Harassment, assault absent in Biden complaint.” The report details how she recalled using language like “uncomfortable” and “retaliation” instead of the term “sexual harassment.”

“This is false,” Reade had tweeted in response to a tweet from AP Politics, which read: “Tara Reade says a Senate report she filed against Joe Biden didn’t refer to sexual harassment or assault.”

Reade later told Fox News that the “story itself is correct” but that the headline is “wrong.”

An Associated Press spokesperson told Fox News that it “stands by its story.”

ERIC HOLDER DEFENDS BIDEN, TELLS BILL MAHER IT’S TRUMP SUPPORTERS THAT ARE ‘FANNING’ TARA READE’S CLAIMS

“I do not know what is on the form until we see it. I filed a sexual harassment complaint and included retaliation,” Reade said.

Reade said she told The AP that she had filed an “intake form” regarding sexual harassment but did not disclose the alleged sexual assault in the complaint.

“I asked AP to retract [the] headline,” Reade told Fox News.

BIDEN DODGES QUESTION ON WHETHER HE REMEMBERS TARA READE

On Saturday evening, The AP changed its headline to “Reade: ‘I didn’t use sexual harassment’ in Biden complaint.”

“The headline of this story was changed for clarity and to incorporate a direct quote from Reade,” an editor’s note read at the bottom of the article.

However, Reade told Fox News that it’s “still incorrect” and “misleading.”

“They’re standing by the fact… that I said I don’t think I used the term ‘sexual harassment.’ We didn’t use it as much back in 1993, so I don’t know but that’s not to say that there isn’t a box that I didn’t check. Until we get that form, we don’t know,” Reade explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Fox News reached out to The AP over its initial headline, a spokesperson pointed to the editor’s note placed in the article.

On Friday, Biden finally broke his silence about 1993 allegations made by Reade, telling MSNBC the sexual harassment and assault claims “never happened.”

Some of Biden’s defenders shared the original headline Saturday, including Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who claimed that Reade was becoming “less credible by the moment.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Bolivian light plane crash kills six, including four Spanish citizens

News WWNR -
0
LA PAZ (Reuters) - A Bolivian military plane crashed on Saturday, killing two crew members and four Spanish citizens who were being transferred...
Read more

Tara Reade pushes back on AP report, calls to ‘retract’ headline about Biden complaint

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade slammed The Associated Press on Saturday for its framing of a story regarding her Senate personnel complaint she filed against her former...
Read more

Source — Bengals not picking up fifth-year option on WR John Ross

News WWNR -
0
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have informed wide receiver John Ross that they will not be picking up the fifth year of his rookie...
Read more

Dan Gainor: Even anti-Trump NY Times wants Biden sexual assault allegation investigated – Bad news for Dems

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s disastrous interview Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC has caused more problems for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee...
Read more

GOP rep unveils bill to probe WHO’s coronavirus response, past actions

News WWNR -
0
A Republican congressman on Friday introduced a bill to investigate the World Health Organization (WHO) for not only its response to the coronavirus but other...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bolivian light plane crash kills six, including four Spanish citizens

WWNR -
0
LA PAZ (Reuters) - A Bolivian military plane crashed on Saturday, killing two crew members and four Spanish citizens who were being transferred...
Read more
News

Source — Bengals not picking up fifth-year option on WR John Ross

WWNR -
0
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have informed wide receiver John Ross that they will not be picking up the fifth year of his rookie...
Read more
News

Dan Gainor: Even anti-Trump NY Times wants Biden sexual assault allegation investigated – Bad news for Dems

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s disastrous interview Friday on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC has caused more problems for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee...
Read more
News

GOP rep unveils bill to probe WHO’s coronavirus response, past actions

WWNR -
0
A Republican congressman on Friday introduced a bill to investigate the World Health Organization (WHO) for not only its response to the coronavirus but other...
Read more
News

Leaked ‘Five Eyes’ dossier on alleged Chinese coronavirus coverup consistent with US findings, officials say

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A research dossier compiled by the so-called “Five...
Read more
News

Judith Miller: Chernobyl — Here’s what I saw, heard and felt when I visited the site last year

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Last week in the midst of the coronavirus...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap