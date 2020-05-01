48.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, April 30, 2020 10:28pm

Tara Reade says Senate personnel complaint would prove Biden’s former staff ‘lied’ to press

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Tara Reade suggested Thursday that the complaint she filed to the Senate personnel office almost 30 years ago would prove that top staff for her former boss Joe Biden “lied” to reporters about their recollection of her claims.

Reade alleges that back in 1993, she had made informal complaints about the then-Delaware senator’s unwanted touching to Biden’s chief-of-staff Ted Kaufman, as well as Marianne Baker, his executive assistant, but waited until after the alleged assault to file an external sexual harassment complaint.

Soon after, Kaufman, along with deputy chief-of-staff Dennis Toner, informed Reade to find work elsewhere, she told Fox News.

“I was told I was no longer, I was not a good fit. And that I had a month to find a job,” Reade told Fox News about a conversation she had with Kaufman and Toner. “And I said, ‘Well, you stripped all of my duties. So what do I put?’ You know. And Dennis Toner said, ‘Put special projects.'”

TARA READE’S TIMELINE: FROM 1990’s BIDEN STAFFER TO CENTER OF POLITICAL FIRESTORM

But not only did Baker, Kaufman and Toner deny recalling such conversations they had with Reade, but Kaufman and Toner told The New York Times that they didn’t even know her.

“I did not know her. She did not come to me. If she had, I would have remembered her,” Kaufman recently told The Times.

Toner similarly told the paper: “I don’t remember her. I don’t remember this conversation. And I would remember this conversation.”

However, Reade told The Daily Caller that her complaint would prove that both Kaufman and Toner “lied on the record.”

All of Biden’s Senate records have been stored at the University of Delaware where they are sealed until the former vice president has been out of public life for at least two years.

Now, Reade wants those documents to be available to the public.

“I’m calling for the release of the documents being held by the University of Delaware that contain Biden’s staff personnel records because I believe it will have my complaint form, as well as my separation letter and other documents,” Reade has told Fox News. “Maybe if other staffers that have tried to file complaints would come to light — why are they under seal? And why won’t they be released to the public?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The editorial board of The Washington Post joined that call, urging Biden on Wednesday to address the allegations and “release relevant records.”

Biden is set to address the allegations for the first time on Friday. It is unknown if he will be asked whether he would be willing to unseal his Senate records.

His campaign has denied Reade’s allegations.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tara Reade says Senate personnel complaint would prove Biden’s former staff ‘lied’ to press

News WWNR -
0
Tara Reade suggested Thursday that the complaint she filed to the Senate personnel office almost 30 years ago would prove that top staff...
Read more

Australia plots return of sport as spread of coronavirus slows

News WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government will meet on Friday to discuss how sport can restart as the number of new coronavirus cases...
Read more

Mississippi governor on moving forward with reopening: “We feel confident”

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Mississippi is one of a handful of states...
Read more

Sources — Talks underway for possible Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua unification fight

News WWNR -
0
5:25 PM ETSteve KimESPN Negotiations are underway for a potential blockbuster heavyweight title unification fight between champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in...
Read more

White House officials say steps were taken to exclude Planned Parenthood from coronavirus PPP funds

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House officials told Fox News on Thursday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Australia plots return of sport as spread of coronavirus slows

WWNR -
0
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government will meet on Friday to discuss how sport can restart as the number of new coronavirus cases...
Read more
News

Mississippi governor on moving forward with reopening: “We feel confident”

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Mississippi is one of a handful of states...
Read more
News

Sources — Talks underway for possible Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua unification fight

WWNR -
0
5:25 PM ETSteve KimESPN Negotiations are underway for a potential blockbuster heavyweight title unification fight between champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in...
Read more
News

White House officials say steps were taken to exclude Planned Parenthood from coronavirus PPP funds

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.White House officials told Fox News on Thursday...
Read more
News

Rep. Waltz: Americans need ‘real wake-up call’ about China’s goal of economic dominance

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Americans need a "real wake-up call" when it...
Read more
News

Biden and Sanders strike deal for convention compromise over delegates

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ political teams on Thursday announced a deal that would allow Sanders to keep hundreds of convention delegates he would have...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap