Tara Reade says Senate personnel complaint would prove Biden’s former staff ‘lied’ to press

Tara Reade suggested Thursday that the complaint she filed to the Senate personnel office almost 30 years ago would prove that top staff for her former boss Joe Biden “lied” to reporters about their recollection of her claims.

Reade alleges that back in 1993, she had made informal complaints about the then-Delaware senator’s unwanted touching to Biden’s chief-of-staff Ted Kaufman, as well as Marianne Baker, his executive assistant, but waited until after the alleged assault to file an external sexual harassment complaint.

Soon after, Kaufman, along with deputy chief-of-staff Dennis Toner, informed Reade to find work elsewhere, she told Fox News.

“I was told I was no longer, I was not a good fit. And that I had a month to find a job,” Reade told Fox News about a conversation she had with Kaufman and Toner. “And I said, ‘Well, you stripped all of my duties. So what do I put?’ You know. And Dennis Toner said, ‘Put special projects.'”

But not only did Baker, Kaufman and Toner deny recalling such conversations they had with Reade, but Kaufman and Toner told The New York Times that they didn’t even know her.

“I did not know her. She did not come to me. If she had, I would have remembered her,” Kaufman recently told The Times.

Toner similarly told the paper: “I don’t remember her. I don’t remember this conversation. And I would remember this conversation.”

However, Reade told The Daily Caller that her complaint would prove that both Kaufman and Toner “lied on the record.”

All of Biden’s Senate records have been stored at the University of Delaware where they are sealed until the former vice president has been out of public life for at least two years.

Now, Reade wants those documents to be available to the public.

“I’m calling for the release of the documents being held by the University of Delaware that contain Biden’s staff personnel records because I believe it will have my complaint form, as well as my separation letter and other documents,” Reade has told Fox News. “Maybe if other staffers that have tried to file complaints would come to light — why are they under seal? And why won’t they be released to the public?”

The editorial board of The Washington Post joined that call, urging Biden on Wednesday to address the allegations and “release relevant records.”

Biden is set to address the allegations for the first time on Friday. It is unknown if he will be asked whether he would be willing to unseal his Senate records.

His campaign has denied Reade’s allegations.