Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket.



As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) was temporarily expanded to include childless workers age 19 and older and workers ages 65 and older.



Workers without kids can receive nearly $1,500 in tax breaks.



Gloria McGhee, EITC program administrator for Community Action Akron Summit, which runs an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program site, said the expanded EITC is making a big difference in people’s lives.



“I had a senior that came in to pick up her return,” McGhee recounted. “She’s getting, like, $1,200 for the Earned Income Credit so that made her refund $1,600, and she said, ‘Thank you so much, thank you so much, I need this money,’ and I’m like ‘Oh, bless your heart.’ “



Workers with children are also eligible to receive the tax credit, just as in previous years, and can earn up to $6,700 in credits. The Child Tax Credit expansion and a fully refundable Child and Dependent Care Credit are also new for 2021. The state and federal tax filing deadline is April 18.



The VITA program runs sites throughout Ohio offering no-cost tax assistance for low- to moderate-income tax filers. McGhee said their volunteers are all licensed and receive training on tax law and filing software.



“We all have to take a test and get certified at the different levels,” McGhee explained. “There’s a basic tax-law level, there’s an advance tax-law level, and you have to prepare returns based on your level of certification. So it’s not like you just come in and start doing taxes.”



Appointments with tax VITA volunteers are available to households earning up to $58,000 dollars annually or less. Taxpayers with higher incomes may qualify for guided tax preparation or free filing through the IRS. Learn more or find a VITA site online at irs.gov/individuals.