Tax Lein Sales move to State Auditors Office

Raleigh County, WV – The Sheriff’s Office will no longer be conducting the annual tax lien sale for delinquent real estate taxes. West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 552 during this year’s session and the WV State Auditor’s office will now be conducting the sale. The Sheriff’s Tax office must certify a list of delinquent properties to the Auditor’s office at the close of business on October 31st of each year. Once the list has been submitted, the property owner can redeem the property by contacting the Auditor’s office. Please be aware that after the property is sold by the State Auditor, there is a very limited time that the property can be redeemed. The full list of delinquent 2021 real estate taxes has been published in the newspaper and certified letters have been mailed out to the addresses on file at the time of assessment.

Senate Bill 552 can be viewed in its entirety by going to wylegislature.gov and going to Chapter 11A of the WV State Code.

You may pay your taxes in the Raleigh County Tax office Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. You may also pay over the phone at 304-255-9162, or online at raleighcountysheriff.com. Personal checks will not be accepted for delinquent taxes after the close of business Friday, September 30th Payment can be made with cash, money order, certified check, or credit card. A processing fee is added to each credit card transaction.