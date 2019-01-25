620 AM • 101.1 FM
TE Trevon Wesco, West Virginia

Tight End Trevon Wesco, West Virginia joins Joe Everett of Draft Scouts to talk about his college career, the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft process.

