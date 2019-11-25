41.3 F
Beckley
Monday, November 25, 2019 11:46am

Telemundo TV actor Alejandro Sandí missing after being abducted in Mexico

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A French citizen and a Mexican actor who played secondary roles in the Telemundo TV narco series “El Senor de los Cielos” were missing Monday after robbers snatched them and stole an SUV near a popular mountain peak west of Mexico City.

Two actresses who are friends of Mexican actor Alejandro Sandí posted a video on social media sites saying they had filed a crime report about Sunday’s incident.

TELEMUNDO ANCHOR SPARS WITH TRUMP ON IMMIGRATION, DREAMERS: ‘DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING AGAINST IMMIGRANTS?’

Actress Esmeralda Ugalde said she was driving in an SUV with Sandí and another actress when thieves cut them off, took Sandí and the vehicle.

Actor Alejandro Sandí is missing after being abducted in Mexico.

Actor Alejandro Sandí is missing after being abducted in Mexico.
(Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

The Nevado de Toluca is a snow-capped volcanic peak and a popular weekend getaway for capital residents.

TELEMUNDO CLOSES HISTORIC GAP ON UNIVISION THANKS TO ITS BLOODY ‘NARCO-NOVELAS’

In a press briefing, France’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a French citizen was also abducted, but refused to give his name or further details for security reasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ministry said French officials were working closely with Mexican authorities to secure his return.



Source link

Recent Articles

Telemundo TV actor Alejandro Sandí missing after being abducted in Mexico

News WWNR -
0
A French citizen and a Mexican actor who played secondary roles in the Telemundo TV narco series “El Senor de los Cielos” were...
Read more

Barnwell’s 2019 All-Underrated team – Picking 24 NFL players, from Tannehill to Judon

News WWNR -
0
Even by 2019 standards, Sunday in the NFL was strange. The Jets outscored the Cowboys and Patriots -- combined -- with 12 points...
Read more

College students stumped over socialism

News WWNR -
0
Millennials supporting something they don't understand? Cabot Phillips of Campus Reform weighs in source
Read more

MercadoLibre: Geographic Diversity And Payment Services May Continue The Rally

Money WWNR -
0
MercadoLibre: Geographic Diversity And Payment Services May Continue The Rally Source link
Read more

James Gottry: Trump judicial nominee faces serious opposition and meritless criticism from the ABA

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has nominated more than 150 men and women to the federal bench, including two Supreme Court justices and more than 40 court of appeals judges.It hasn’t always been easy, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh could assure you that this is an understatement. But the federal courts now have...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Barnwell’s 2019 All-Underrated team – Picking 24 NFL players, from Tannehill to Judon

WWNR -
0
Even by 2019 standards, Sunday in the NFL was strange. The Jets outscored the Cowboys and Patriots -- combined -- with 12 points...
Read more
video
News

College students stumped over socialism

WWNR -
0
Millennials supporting something they don't understand? Cabot Phillips of Campus Reform weighs in source
Read more
Money

MercadoLibre: Geographic Diversity And Payment Services May Continue The Rally

WWNR -
0
MercadoLibre: Geographic Diversity And Payment Services May Continue The Rally Source link
Read more
News

James Gottry: Trump judicial nominee faces serious opposition and meritless criticism from the ABA

WWNR -
0
President Trump has nominated more than 150 men and women to the federal bench, including two Supreme Court justices and more than 40 court of appeals judges.It hasn’t always been easy, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh could assure you that this is an understatement. But the federal courts now have...
Read more
News

On Trump impeachment, divisions between urban and rural Democrats

WWNR -
0
Mt. Ayr, IOWA/Wharton, N.J. (Reuters) - First-term U.S. congresswoman Cynthia Axne, back home in her rural Iowa district for the Thanksgiving break, faced...
Read more
News

Mary Anne Marsh: Impeachment testimony from this trio shows American idea alive and well

WWNR -
0
America was founded on an idea.Seeking freedom from the religious persecution of King James I, William Bradford wrote of finding “a better, and easier place...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap