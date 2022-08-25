Temporary closures and delays in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve 

Glen Jean, WV –New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent Jay Newman announces that there will be temporary closures and delays in two areas of the park as contractors perform preemptive work in anticipation of upcoming road repairs. Work will begin on the road to Glade Creek Campground on Wednesday, September 7, and continue through Thursday, September 8, with the potential for extension into Friday, September 9. During this time the road will be closed to vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians from just beyond the Grandview Sandbar Campground down to the Glade Creek Campground. The Glade Creek Campground will close at noon on Tuesday, September 6, remaining closed until Friday, September 9. The Grandview Sandbar Campground will remain open. Hikers should be advised that the trailhead will be closed at the Glade Creek end of the trail with no access out via that trailhead during the duration of the closure. Beginning Friday, September 9, travelers to the Cunard River Access should expect delays as similar work is performed along that road. There will be no work or delays over the weekend, however, work will begin again on Monday and continue through Wednesday, September 14. All river and trail accesses will remain open during this time. To stay current on activities, events, and closures in the park, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram