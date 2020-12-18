28.8 F
Tennessee nurse passes out after getting COVID-19 vaccine

A head nurse at a hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., caused a brief scare on Thursday when she fainted shortly after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

Tiffany Dover, the nurse manager at CHI Memorial, received the vaccine and then, a short time later, addressed the media. Video circulated online that showed her taking questions from reporters and then lose her train of thought.

“I’m sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy,” she said. “I’m sorry.”

She walked away from the rostrum and fainted. Doctors who were nearby managed to catch her.

News Channel 9 reported that minutes later she was able to address reporters. Doctors said that the vaccine ingredients did not cause the episode.

Dover said that she has a condition where she could faint when she feels pain.

“It just hit me all of a sudden,” she said, according to the station. “I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” she said.

Health officials across the U.S. have cheered the approval and distribution of the vaccine, but there is still some public unease about being inoculated.

Vice President Mike Pence will become the highest-profile U.S. recipient of the vaccine later Friday.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Pence and first lady Karen Pence would publicly receive the vaccine to promote its “safety and efficacy.”

Surgeon General Jerome Adams will join the pair in receiving the vaccine at the White House.

The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden, the president-elect, will receive a vaccination publicly as early as next week.

Fox News’ Brittany De Lea contributed to this report



