‘Terminator’ star Arnold Schwarzenegger raves about son-in-law Chris Pratt: ‘He’s great with my daughter’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is giving credit where it’s due.

The former California governor opened up about Chris Pratt on Sunday while promoting his latest film in the cyborg franchise “Terminator: Dark Fate” and issued praise to his fellow action star and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor son-in-law.

Schwarzenegger, 72, sat down alongside his film co-star Linda Hamilton, 63, and couldn’t help but speak highly about Pratt when asked about the possibility of doing a movie with the “Jurassic World” star in the future.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER BEKIEVES DONALD TRUMP IS ‘IN LOVE’ WITH HIM: ‘HE WANTS TO BE ME’

“Maybe, we haven’t talked about it. But I respect him very much,” Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight. “I think he’s a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard, he’s in good shape physically, and he’s talented.”

“But besides all of that, he’s great with my daughter,” he added, “and that’s the most important part.”

‘TERMINATOR’ STAR LINDA HAMILTON DISCUSSES HER 35-YEAR RELATIONSHIP WITH ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

Schwarzenneger’s daughter Katherine, 29, tied the knot with Pratt in June after dating the actor for a year. Still, the “Jingle All the Way” star said he was impressed with the man Pratt, 40, showed himself to be.

“He’s just a nice man. It’s always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life. But if you’re not kind and if you’re not a real mensch, you know, then you don’t have much,” Schwarzenegger said of his daughter’s husband. “He is a real kind person, and he’s terrific with her.”

In discussing his latest installment in the “Terminator” franchise, which is said to be sequel to the 1991 classic “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” despite the number of other series releases in years past, Schwarzenegger said returning to the franchise was a no-brainer in large part because of James Cameron’s involvement in spearheading the first two adaptations.

“[James] Cameron told me the story after a motorcycle ride and I immediately said to him, ‘I’m in. This is fantastic,'” Schwarzenegger said. “Especially after he told me he wanted to bring back Linda Hamilton. I couldn’t wait to work with her again.”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER BEANS AS SON JOSEPH BAENA GRADUATES FROM COLLEGE

However, Cameron had to do a little bit of convincing to Hamilton in order for the Emmy-nominated actress to jump at the idea. Hamilton said she felt a bit of incongruity reprising her heroine role of Sarah Connor simply because of her absence for so many years.

“It took a little work on their part to bring me back,” Hamilton admitted. “Because I just was not really sure that I had anything more to say. It’s been 28 years, and I’m like, ‘Are you putting me in a wheelchair or what?’ Because it was just so far-fetched to come back all these years later.”

“But after careful consideration, and a vague outline of the story, [I began] thinking, ‘I’ve got 28 years to fill in with character and make these decisions and then bring them to the sound stage,'” Hamilton explained. “And I went for it.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” will see Cameron make his return to the franchise for the first time since the second film, “Judgment Day,” though instead of being at the directing helm — that role was reserved for “Deadpool” director Tim Miller — Cameron serves as a producer and creative consultant on the project.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“With a great director, you have a chance to really be successful. If you don’t have a great director, then your chances are very slim,” Schwarzenegger offered about the filmmakers. “And this time, with Tim Miller, a great director, to actually execute the vision of Jim Cameron – a great director and creator – we felt very comfortable with that package.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is slated to premiere in theaters on Nov. 1.