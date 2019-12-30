54.1 F
Beckley
Monday, December 30, 2019 9:54am

Texas church shooting gunman had ‘something not right’ about him, witness says; ex-FBI agent reportedly shot suspect

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The gunman who pulled out a shotgun during a church service in Texas on Sunday and opened fire on worshipers appeared to be in disguise when he entered the sanctuary, according to a woman who said he made her feel uncomfortable when he sat feet away from her.

Two men were killed when the gunman opened fire at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, as more than 240 parishioners were inside. Within seconds, he was shot to death by two congregants who fired back.

At a news conference Sunday night, White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering told reporters the gunman – who has yet to be identified – had sat down in a pew before getting up, taking out a shotgun and firing at a parishioner, who was killed.

TEXAS REPUBLICAN CREDITS CHURCH SECURITY TEAM, CHANGE IN STATE LAW AFTER SHOOTING

FBI special agent in charge, Matthew DeSarno, said the gunman had been arrested multiple times in the past. He said he was “relatively transient” but had roots in the area.

A woman who was seated near the gunman said something seemed off from the moment the gunman entered the church. Besides never seeing the man in church before, he also appeared to have a beard and a wig that looked fake.

Police and fire departments surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Police and fire departments surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
(Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

“I should have listened to my gut,” Isabel Arreola, 38, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “While he was there, I couldn’t sing. I couldn’t pray. There was just something not right about him. But at the same time, I thought that maybe I was being too hard.”

Arreola told the newspaper she and her husband decided they would move with her 7-year-old daughter to the other side of the church after communion. But as communion came to a close, a livestream of the church service shows the gunman getting up from a pew and talking to someone at the back of the church before pulling out a gun and opening fire. Parishioners can then be heard screaming and seen ducking under pews or running as papers fly to the floor.

In this still frame from livestreamed video provided by law enforcement, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas.

In this still frame from livestreamed video provided by law enforcement, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas.
(West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP)

“I saw him pull the gun out and I was just panicked ​and then we heard it go off and we’re just screaming, ​you know, trying to get under the pews,” Arreola told CBS11.

Two people with minor injuries that were sustained while ducking for cover were treated at the scene, according to MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty.

As the gunman opened fire, Bevering said the church’s security team “eliminated the threat,” firing back and killing the suspect. An elder at the church told The New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

Residents embrace near police and fire cars that surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Residents embrace near police and fire cars that surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
(Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

“He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” Mike Tinius told the newspaper, adding, “It’s extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence.”

TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING IS LATEST OF MANY ATTACKS AT US HOUSES OF WORSHIP IN RECENT YEARS

While authorities have yet to release information about the church’s volunteer security team, a witness to the shooting told CBS11 the church member who shot the suspect was a former FBI agent.

The actions of the two congregants who opened fire as part of the volunteer security team at the church were praised by authorities during a news conference late Sunday.

An elderly couple walks from West Freeway Church of Christ hours after a fatal shooting at the church, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas.

An elderly couple walks from West Freeway Church of Christ hours after a fatal shooting at the church, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas.
(AP Photo/David Kent)

“This team responded quickly and within six seconds, the shooting was over. Two of the parishioners who were volunteers of the security force drew their weapons and took out the killer immediately, saving untold number of lives,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told reporters as he also hailed the state’s gun laws.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state to pray for the victims, their loved ones and the community of White Settlement, located about 8 miles west of Fort Worth.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in a tweeted statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Texas church shooting gunman had ‘something not right’ about him, witness says; ex-FBI agent reportedly shot suspect

News WWNR -
0
The gunman who pulled out a shotgun during a church service in Texas on Sunday and opened fire on worshipers appeared to be...
Read more

Gunman opens fire in Texas church, killing 2; ‘heroic’ parishioners take down shooter

News WWNR -
0
Police and fire departments surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway...
Read more

Liz Peek: Michael Moore’s right – Bernie would boost Democrats, for this reason

News WWNR -
0
Progressive activist Michael Moore thinks President Trump will win again in 2020. He notes that Trump’s support in the important swing states hasn’t...
Read more

Putin thanks Trump for intel that foiled attack in Russia, Moscow says

News WWNR -
0
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Trump by phone for the U.S. providing information that helped thwart potential terrorist attacks, the Kremlin said.Moscow...
Read more

Giuliani calls Swalwell a coward after congressman’s attack

News WWNR -
0
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, fired back at Rep. Eric Swalwell after the California representative tweeted shortly after an attack at a rabbi's...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Gunman opens fire in Texas church, killing 2; ‘heroic’ parishioners take down shooter

WWNR -
0
Police and fire departments surround the scene of a shooting at West Freeway...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Michael Moore’s right – Bernie would boost Democrats, for this reason

WWNR -
0
Progressive activist Michael Moore thinks President Trump will win again in 2020. He notes that Trump’s support in the important swing states hasn’t...
Read more
News

Putin thanks Trump for intel that foiled attack in Russia, Moscow says

WWNR -
0
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Trump by phone for the U.S. providing information that helped thwart potential terrorist attacks, the Kremlin said.Moscow...
Read more
News

Giuliani calls Swalwell a coward after congressman’s attack

WWNR -
0
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, fired back at Rep. Eric Swalwell after the California representative tweeted shortly after an attack at a rabbi's...
Read more
News

Is it even possible for Mikel Arteta to save Arsenal?

WWNR -
0
All the festive football action in the Premier League is done and dusted. We get you caught up on the action with the...
Read more
News

Marijuana legalization in Illinois, Michigan could trigger interstate tangling

WWNR -
0
The recreational market selling marijuana is coming to the Midwestern states, and the expensive, challenging industry is bringing a patchwork of legal and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap