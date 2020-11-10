66.9 F
Texas cop shot and killed after entering hotel parking lot

By WWNR
A Houston police officer was shot and killed Monday afternoon after entering the parking lot of a hotel, according to reports. 

A reporter Houston’s Fox 26 cited sources who said the off-duty officer was shot around 1:30 p.m. in his vehicle after pulling into the parking lot of the hotel 7600 block of North Interstate Highway 45. The officer made it to the lobby where he died, he said.

Police reportedly closed off the intersection of Interstate 45 and Gulf Freeway. Officers told motorits traveling on I-45 North to “expect delays and use alternative routes.”

Houston Police Officer’s Union President Joe Gamaldi asked that the sergeant “who was shot and killed this afternoon,” along with their family and all Houston Police Officers be kept in “thoughts and prayers.”

“We will not stop until we find the monster/monsters responsible,” Gamaldi tweeted.”

An earlier tweet from the Houston Police Department cited a witness who reported seeing a “male” fatally shot. No further information was released. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was in custody. 

HPD could not be reached for comment.



