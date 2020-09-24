66 F
Beckley
Thursday, September 24, 2020 3:09pm

Texas Gov. Abbott proposes stiffer penalties for rioters, including automatic jail for striking officer

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proposed stiffer penalties for violent protesters and rioters, introducing legislation that stipulates an automatic six months in jail for causing harm to a police officer.

Causing injury, shining a laser in an officer’s eye, throwing fireworks and blocking hospitals would all be grounds for felony charges, Abbott said during a press conference Thursday.

TEXAS REPUBLICAN GOV. ABBOTT SUED BY GOP OVER EARLY VOTING DECISION

The move comes as Democrats and Republicans remain polarized on issues of police reform even as protests decrying racial inequalities continue to rock the nation.

Last month, the Austin City Council slashed its police budget by $20 million and redirected those funds to community social reforms to prevent violence and provide housing and mental health services to those in need.

Abbott and fellow Republican lawmakers have ardently disagreed with efforts to trim police budgets and rejected notions to instead rely more on community policing to strengthen relations with Black and minority people.

The governor reiterated that all citizens have the right to protest, but the proposed legislation is aimed at keeping officers safe while they’re on the streets policing.

In Oklahoma, Republican state Sen. Rob Standridge said Thursday he is drafting a proposal for similar legislation to heighten the penalty for attacking or injuring a member of law enforcement and ensure restitution for property damage.

Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe of Oklahoma City said the new proposal is too hasty and unnecessary, and could potentially discourage protesters from peacefully marching for their cause.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We just need to calm down, slow down and incorporate the laws that we have on the books. We don’t need new laws,” Lowe said, according to reports by News 9.



Source link

Recent Articles

Texas Gov. Abbott proposes stiffer penalties for rioters, including automatic jail for striking officer

News WWNR -
0
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proposed stiffer penalties for violent protesters and rioters, introducing legislation that stipulates an automatic six months in jail for causing...
Read more

Trump claims Biden has ‘tremendous advantage’ in first presidential debate

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Joe Biden has a unique advantage in the first presidential debate set for Tuesday, during an appearance on the "Brian Kilmeade...
Read more

Republicans on North Carolina Board of Elections resign after mail-in ballot changes

News WWNR -
0
Both Republicans on the five-person North Carolina State Board of Elections submitted their resignations on Wednesday night, saying they were misled about the...
Read more

Cher says Trump will ‘steal’ the election to replace democracy with races that are ‘4 the rich’

News WWNR -
0
Cher took another jab at President Trump on Twitter Wednesday, alleging that he plans to “steal” a second term in office to end...
Read more

Obama gives out his phone number: ‘Send me a text’

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday decided to get personal with Americans ahead of Election Day by offering up his phone number and encouraging voters...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump claims Biden has ‘tremendous advantage’ in first presidential debate

WWNR -
0
President Trump said Joe Biden has a unique advantage in the first presidential debate set for Tuesday, during an appearance on the "Brian Kilmeade...
Read more
News

Republicans on North Carolina Board of Elections resign after mail-in ballot changes

WWNR -
0
Both Republicans on the five-person North Carolina State Board of Elections submitted their resignations on Wednesday night, saying they were misled about the...
Read more
News

Cher says Trump will ‘steal’ the election to replace democracy with races that are ‘4 the rich’

WWNR -
0
Cher took another jab at President Trump on Twitter Wednesday, alleging that he plans to “steal” a second term in office to end...
Read more
News

Obama gives out his phone number: ‘Send me a text’

WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday decided to get personal with Americans ahead of Election Day by offering up his phone number and encouraging voters...
Read more
News

5 signs your dishwasher needs replacing

WWNR -
0
As far as kitchen appliances go, few are as underappreciated as the dishwasher. In fact, it ranks as the least-used device in American...
Read more
News

0 points in half ‘unacceptable’

WWNR -
0
12:57 AM ETTim BontempsESPN LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The Boston Celtics needed to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap