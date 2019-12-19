21.4 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 19, 2019

Texas mall shooting leaves at least 4 wounded, authorities say; search on for 3 suspects

A manhunt for at least three suspects was underway in Texas on Wednesday night after at least four people were wounded during a shooting just inside the entrance of a San Antonio shopping mall on Wednesday night, just one week before Christmas.

“It was barely inside the mall,” San Antonio police Chief William McManusMcManus told WOAI-TV. “There’s a shallow breezeway on the far end of the entrance into the mall. It happened just inside that breezeway when the victims were just about to exit the inside of the mall.”

The victims of the gunfire at South Park Mall included three males, ages 17, 26, and 41, as well as a 19-year-old woman, McManus said. One victim was in critical condition after being shot in the stomach, the chief said.

All of the victims were all transported to a local hospital for treatment. he added

Officers were dispatched to the mall around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple shooting victims, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

When they arrived, police located the four wounded people. Witnesses reported three suspects had shot the victims outside the mall before jumping in a black Dodge Charger and driving away. Police advised customers and others to stay away from the scene as they conducted an investigation.

No motive was yet known for the shooting as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the chief said.

Responding officers found shell casings “all over the place,” the chief told WOAI.

Bryan Reyna, who was inside the mall during the shooting — described the scary moment.

“I just saw everyone screaming, yelling and crying,” Reyna told the outlet. “Everybody started running out of Chili’s. They were just pushing everyone.”



