19.5 F
Beckley
Monday, January 20, 2020 2:33am

Texas man receives ‘nasty’ messages after DMV revokes ‘Jail 45’ license plate: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A Texas man says his family has received ‘nasty’ messages after the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles forced him to remove his controversial license plate.

Jerry Balkenbush’s vanity plate, which is now being revoked, reads “Jail 45” — a reference to Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

The reported Air Force veteran says he got the plates in November as a form of peaceful protest, but after receiving a complaint back in December, he said the state determined it was derogatory.

TRUMP CHEERS BENEFITS OF CHINA, USMCA TRADE DEALS AT FARMERS’ CONVENTION IN TEXAS

“Someone said, ‘OK, that’s OK,’ and then one complaint says, ‘OK, you’ve got to take them off’ when to me, that’s my freedom of speech, my First Amendment rights,” Balkenbush told Dallas-Fort Worth’s WFAA.

After he posted photos of the plate to Facebook, Balkenbush says they prompted hate from people online who messaged his family.

TEXAS MAN, 18, SHOT AT HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME HAS DIED

“I did not foresee the hate coming, the nasty words and profanity towards me and towards my wife,” he told the station. “I feel like this is the new normal in our politics.”

A DMV rarely issues a vanity plate only to take it back. It’s happened just 12 times in the last fiscal year, DMV spokesman Adam Shaivitz told the outlet. The Texas DMV approves roughly 1,000 vanity plates each week and rejects hundreds each month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Balkenbush has 30 days to take the plates off, according to KXAS Fort Worth.



Source link

Recent Articles

Texas man receives ‘nasty’ messages after DMV revokes ‘Jail 45’ license plate: report

News WWNR -
0
A Texas man says his family has received 'nasty' messages after the state's Department of Motor Vehicles forced him to remove his controversial license...
Read more

A haunted Super Bowl LIV matchup

News WWNR -
0
Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan can share a few cross-generational notes before they take their talents -- and their talented rosters -- to...
Read more

Doris Miller: What to know about the African American Pearl Harbor hero honored by US Navy

News WWNR -
0
At Pearl Harbor Monday, the U.S. Navy will honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess...
Read more

Schumer: Dems will ‘force votes on witnesses and documents’ in Trump impeachment trial

News WWNR -
0
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed Sunday evening to "force votes on witnesses and documents" in the impeachment trial against President Trump starting this...
Read more

Vows of peace, fears of violence at Virginia gun rally

News WWNR -
0
RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - The top Republican in Virginia’s lower house said that any group planning to incite violence at a large gun...
Read more

Related Stories

News

A haunted Super Bowl LIV matchup

WWNR -
0
Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan can share a few cross-generational notes before they take their talents -- and their talented rosters -- to...
Read more
News

Doris Miller: What to know about the African American Pearl Harbor hero honored by US Navy

WWNR -
0
At Pearl Harbor Monday, the U.S. Navy will honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess...
Read more
News

Schumer: Dems will ‘force votes on witnesses and documents’ in Trump impeachment trial

WWNR -
0
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed Sunday evening to "force votes on witnesses and documents" in the impeachment trial against President Trump starting this...
Read more
News

Vows of peace, fears of violence at Virginia gun rally

WWNR -
0
RICHMOND, Virginia (Reuters) - The top Republican in Virginia’s lower house said that any group planning to incite violence at a large gun...
Read more
News

Trump immigration policies showing results, with illegal border crossings plummeting

WWNR -
0
Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border plummeted after the Trump administration required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for court hearings in the U.S., according...
Read more
News

Lew Olowski: Iran, not Trump, threatens US security – the president is handling the situation correctly

WWNR -
0
The enemy of your enemy is not necessarily your friend. Politicians forget this fact.Right now, for example, politicians in Congress concentrate their time...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap