63.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, May 28, 2020 4:25am

Texas Supreme Court blocks ruling that expanded voting by mail

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



(Reuters) – The Texas Supreme Court blocked on Wednesday a decision that allowed mail-in balloting for voters who feared for their health because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We agree with the state that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code,” Chief Justice Nathan Hecht said in a ruling.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had argued for the state in the case, welcomed the decision and said it was incorrect to include fear of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as a “disability” on mail-in ballot applications.

“In-person voting is the surest way to maintain the integrity of our elections, prevent voter fraud and guarantee that every voter is who they claim to be,” Paxton, a Republican, said.

Republicans, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have said mail-in voting is susceptible to rigging.

Trump said on Twitter the court’s decision was a big win and labeled mail-in voting “dangerous” and a “scam”.

Democrats say that voting via mail is necessary to counter health risks from the coronavirus by helping to prevent crowds at polling places.

The case was originally brought by the Democratic Party of Texas, which is looking to expand the ability of voters to cast ballots during the pandemic.

“Now, it is up to the federal court to ensure basic constitutional rights still exist in Texas and ensure that Texans have a right to vote safely and not put their health at-risk”, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojos said after the court ruling.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Texas Supreme Court blocks ruling that expanded voting by mail

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The Texas Supreme Court blocked on Wednesday a decision that allowed mail-in balloting for voters who feared for their health because...
Read more

Bid to extend U.S. surveillance tools stalls after Trump threatens veto

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An effort to extend parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) stalled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, after...
Read more

Texas congressman Sam Johnson, conservative former Vietnam POW, dies at 89

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sam Johnson, an Air Force pilot held for nearly seven years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, who...
Read more

Philippines’ task force recommends easing of lockdown in capital

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Police trainees wearing personal protective equipment maintain social distancing in a train during a simulation exercise in preparation for the resumption...
Read more

Sam Johnson, former Texas congressman and Vietnam POW, dead at 89

News WWNR -
0
Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, a military pilot who spent years at a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving more than two...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bid to extend U.S. surveillance tools stalls after Trump threatens veto

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An effort to extend parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) stalled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, after...
Read more
News

Texas congressman Sam Johnson, conservative former Vietnam POW, dies at 89

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sam Johnson, an Air Force pilot held for nearly seven years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, who...
Read more
News

Philippines’ task force recommends easing of lockdown in capital

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Police trainees wearing personal protective equipment maintain social distancing in a train during a simulation exercise in preparation for the resumption...
Read more
News

Sam Johnson, former Texas congressman and Vietnam POW, dead at 89

WWNR -
0
Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, a military pilot who spent years at a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving more than two...
Read more
News

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says play-in tourney plan ‘would be perfect’

WWNR -
0
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard believes a play-in tournament for teams on the outside of the playoff picture "would be perfect" as...
Read more
News

German minister blames far-right for rise in anti-Semitic crimes

WWNR -
0
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced Wednesday that anti-Semitic attacks rose by 13 percent from 2018-2019, blaming far right extremism.German police forces reported over 2,000 anti-Semitic...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap