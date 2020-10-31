39.1 F
Beckley
Friday, October 30, 2020 9:13pm

Texas unlikely to turn blue in 2020 election, Rep. Thornberry says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Texas is unlikely to turn blue despite a close race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key state, retiring Rep. Mac Thornberry said in an exclusive interview with Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin on Friday.

“I don’t think so. I think it will be closer than it’s been in a very long time and Texas will be more of a political battleground than at any time in my political lifetime,” Thornberry said.

The Biden campaign and top Democrats have expressed optimism about their chances in the Lone Star State this election cycle. A Democratic candidate hasn’t won the state since former President Jimmy Carter accomplished the feat in 1976.

WHAT THE LATEST FOX NEWS NATIONAL POLL SHOWS IN THE BIDEN-TRUMP SHOWDOWN

With days to go until Election Day, Texas is widely seen as a toss-up. An average of recent polls compiled by Real Clear Politics showed Trump with a slight edge over his Democratic rival.

Thornberry argued that some aspects of Trump’s behavior since he entered the White House may have turned off a portion of Texas voters.

“Texas is changing. Plus, a number of people who have reflexively voted Republican over the years are having problems with President Trump’s tone and manner,” Thornberry said. “But you know, character is an issue, too.”

Thornberry, a former Homeland Security Committee chairman, expressed confidence that the 2020 election is safe from cyberattacks or other efforts from foreign adversaries to influence the outcome. He warned that internal divisions, not threats from overseas, were a bigger risk to America’s long-term security.

BIDEN, TRUMP, TRADE FIRE DURING DUELING RALLIES IN BATTLEGROUND FLORIDA

“I’m often asked, what keeps you up at night, and it’s no foreign threats that worry me,” he said. “We can handle China, Russia, Iran, terrorists. The one thing we can’t handle is if we self-destruct.”

Thornberry announced last year that he would not seek re-election in Texas’ 13th congressional district after a 26-year run in Congress.



Source link

Recent Articles

Texas unlikely to turn blue in 2020 election, Rep. Thornberry says

News WWNR -
0
Texas is unlikely to turn blue despite a close race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key state, retiring...
Read more

Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? | Fox News

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? - Coronavirus surge spooks...
Read more

Source — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tests positive for COVID-19

News WWNR -
0
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Todd Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday after the veteran linebacker tested positive for the...
Read more

Federal judge grants temporary reprieve from extradition to Japan to former Green Beret, son

News WWNR -
0
Former Green Beret and private security contractor, Michael Taylor along with his 27-year-old son Peter have won a temporary reprieve from a federal...
Read more

‘Cosplay cats’ dazzle for Halloween in elaborate costumes: ‘A heck of a lot of fun’

News WWNR -
0
Watch out, kids — these cats could claw their way to the top of a costume competition.A Washington man has revealed his tricks...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? | Fox News

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? - Coronavirus surge spooks...
Read more
News

Source — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tests positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Todd Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday after the veteran linebacker tested positive for the...
Read more
News

Federal judge grants temporary reprieve from extradition to Japan to former Green Beret, son

WWNR -
0
Former Green Beret and private security contractor, Michael Taylor along with his 27-year-old son Peter have won a temporary reprieve from a federal...
Read more
News

‘Cosplay cats’ dazzle for Halloween in elaborate costumes: ‘A heck of a lot of fun’

WWNR -
0
Watch out, kids — these cats could claw their way to the top of a costume competition.A Washington man has revealed his tricks...
Read more
News

Colorado to vote on movement to decide presidential elections by popular vote, state may exit compact

WWNR -
0
Colorado voters on Tuesday will weigh in on a ballot measure that could overturn the 2019 decision of their Democrat-controlled legislature and governor...
Read more
News

Trump to follow Minnesota COVID rule limiting rally crowd to 250

WWNR -
0
President Trump will limit his Rochester, Minn., rally audience to 250 people on Friday, in accordance with directives from Gov. Tim Walz intended...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap