34.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 1, 2020 4:12am

Thailand to evacuate nationals from China virus centre ‘in matter of days’: government

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


BANGKOK (Reuters) – The evacuation of Thai nationals from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China could take place “in a matter of days”, Thailand’s government said on Saturday.

Three officials from the Thai embassy in Beijing are expected to reach Wuhan, the capital of the central province of Hubei where the outbreak began, on Sunday to help with the evacuation, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

“We have an increase from 161 to now 182 Thais in the area who have registered with us and we are verifying their documents,” she told Reuters.

“The evacuation will be in a matter of days, likely after Feb. 2,” she said.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan had said the evacuation would take place on Saturday, but officials later said the date had not been fixed.

Chinese authorities have suspended air, road, and rail travel in the area around Wuhan and Hubei province, and placed restrictions on travel and other activities throughout the country following the outbreak of the virus.

Thailand has confirmed 19 cases of coronavirus in the country. Seven people have recovered, while 12 have been hospitalised.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Michael Moore slams ‘disgusting’ DNC for clearing debate path for Bloomberg: ‘Because he has a billion f—ing dollars!’

News WWNR -
0
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore blasted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over what he described as its "disgusting" rule changes, saying they might pave the way...
Read more

Thailand to evacuate nationals from China virus centre ‘in matter of days’: government

News WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - The evacuation of Thai nationals from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China could take place “in a matter...
Read more

Laura Ingraham rips Senate impeachment trial’s losers: ‘Trump has beaten them at their own game’

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham called out some major players Friday for their actions related to the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.The host of Fox News' "The Ingraham...
Read more

LeBron James caps Kobe ‘celebration’ at Staples with stirring speech

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Just over 25 minutes before a game unlike any other ever played at Staples Center tipped off, a celebration of...
Read more

Sean Hannity: Impeachment ‘one of the biggest and single most embarrassing Democratic blunders of all time’

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity celebrated the winding down of the Senate impeachment trial Friday, thanking Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for voting...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Michael Moore slams ‘disgusting’ DNC for clearing debate path for Bloomberg: ‘Because he has a billion f—ing dollars!’

WWNR -
0
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore blasted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) over what he described as its "disgusting" rule changes, saying they might pave the way...
Read more
News

Laura Ingraham rips Senate impeachment trial’s losers: ‘Trump has beaten them at their own game’

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham called out some major players Friday for their actions related to the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.The host of Fox News' "The Ingraham...
Read more
News

LeBron James caps Kobe ‘celebration’ at Staples with stirring speech

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Just over 25 minutes before a game unlike any other ever played at Staples Center tipped off, a celebration of...
Read more
News

Sean Hannity: Impeachment ‘one of the biggest and single most embarrassing Democratic blunders of all time’

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity celebrated the winding down of the Senate impeachment trial Friday, thanking Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, for voting...
Read more
News

Democracy 2020 Digest: Bloomberg, who gave big to DNC, gets controversial boost from party

WWNR -
0
The Democratic National Committee on Friday unveiled new criteria for candidates to qualify for the Feb. 19 presidential nomination debate in Nevada -- including a big change...
Read more
News

Paul Krugman admits economy doing ‘pretty well’ after predicting Trump would lead to global recession

WWNR -
0
Voters credit Trump for record economy: Fox News poll1 Empire Group’s John Burnett, Capitalist Pig hedge fund’s Jonathan Hoenig, Heritage Foundation economist and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap