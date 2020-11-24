50.2 F
Thanksgiving 2020: Restaurants open on Turkey Day

By WWNR
No cooking? No problem.

With large, indoor gatherings discouraged in the fight against the coronavirus, this might be the year to skip the stress and mess of preparing a Thanksgiving feast and enjoy that Turkey Day meal at – or from – a restaurant instead.  

Ahead of the holiday, check out this roundup of seven savory chains open for business on Nov. 26. As the food service industry’s operating rules and restrictions vary by state during this time, be sure to contact your favorite neighborhood joint before anybody gets hangry.

Bob EvansProudly open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every Thanksgiving, the chain’s classic “Farmhouse Feast” special is also offered in two varieties, ready to serve at home in two hours.

Boston MarketNo matter what you’re craving on Turkey Day, the homestyle hotspot offers a slew of selection. Customers can preorder and pick up ready-to-serve entrees and sides, order a pre-cooked meal straight to your door, have them cater a full, hot feast for groups of 10 or more, or just drop in for a meal at Boston Market itself.

The Southern-style chain will be open for regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Cracker Barrel: The Southern-style chain will be open for regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day this year, with a traditional feast being served starting at 11 a.m. In addition, the Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available to order online exclusively on Nov. 26.

Denny’s: The family-friendly diner is open 24/7, 365 days a year, including, of course, dine-in service on Turkey Day. Denny’s is also offering a Turkey and Dressing Dinner Pack for a stress-free spread to heat at home.

Golden Corral: Perhaps taking a cue from competitors, the beloved buffet is serving a take-home Holiday Feast for a limited time. The restaurant will also be open for business on Turkey Day.

Ruth’s Chris Steak HouseThe steakhouse is serving up a three-course Thanksgiving dinner, as well as a Take-Home Feast for 4.

Open 24/7, 365 days a year, Waffle House will be serving up hotcakes all day on Thanksgiving, too.

Waffle House: Another chain open 24/7, 365 days a year, the breakfast-centric restaurant will be serving up hotcakes all day on Thanksgiving, too.

