Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast announced for West Virginia Turnpike

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Parkways Authority is expecting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday to be the busiest two travel days on the West Virginia Turnpike during the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, November 21, 2023, to Sunday November 26, 2023.An estimated 715,000 total transactions are expected to take place at the turnpike’s three toll booths in that six-day period.“Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week are typically two of the busiest travel days we experience on the West Virginia Turnpike during the entire year” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 155,000 transactions are expected to take place on the West Virginia Turnpike with 160,000 transactions expected on Sunday November 26, 2023.130,000 transactions are expected on Tuesday November 21, 2023; 65,000 transactions estimated on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023; and 80,000 transactions estimated on Friday, November 24, 2023. On Saturday, November 25, 2023, the West Virginia Parkways Authority estimates 125,000 transactions at Turnpike toll booths.“As always, the West Virginia Parkways Authority will be fully prepared for high volumes of travel during Thanksgiving week,” Miller said. “In addition to Toll Operations and Maintenance being fully prepared, we will have additional traffic flaggers staged at each toll plaza, as well as additional troopers from West Virginia State Police Troop 7 and Courtesy Patrol members for motorist assistance.”Miller urges motorists to plan and organize their trip through the West Virginia Turnpike to minimize time at the toll booths.To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, click HERE. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25306, or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive, Beckley, West Virginia 25801.



The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.