The 2021 Southern Communications Women’s Expo Is This Weekend.

Over 100 vendors will be offering products and services for women this weekend at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. The 2021 Southern Communications Women’s Expo is the largest public event in the area since the Covid-19 pandemic shut nearly everything down last year. Marketing Consultant Jim Sassak says that with falling case numbers and people wanting to get out and about, now is the perfect time to have the Expo.

The Expo allows businesses from throughout the area to show attendees what they have to offer, from finance to healthcare, education, fashion, home decor, food, financial services, recreation and more. There’s also the chance to win prizes, including $25 gas cards from Little General and a $500 cash giveaway both days.

The 2021 Southern Communications Women’s Expo is Friday from 1pm to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 5pm at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. For more information, visit www.womanwv.com.