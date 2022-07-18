The 2022 Lilly Reunion schedule of events released

Flat Top, WV – The 2022 Annual Lilly Reunion will be held at Flat Top, West Virginia on August 12, 13

and 14, 2022. The Family Dinner starts at 5 on Friday. Enjoy music, fellowship, food

and more from 10-8 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday. And you don’t have to be a Lilly to

attend. Everyone is welcome.

The first Lilly Reunion was held in 1929 and was held annually until 1949. It was then

revived in 1978 and has been held each year since. The Lilly Reunion was in the 2009

Guinness Book of World Records as The World’s Largest Family Reunion!!!

Lilly cousins and their friends are certainly invited. However, you don’t have to be a

“Lilly” to enjoy the food, entertainment, and fellowship! If your family has lived in the

area for a few generations, you probably have some Lilly heritage in your family tree.

Come and see for yourself at the Genealogy Booth.

The Family Dinner, on Friday, August 12 from 5 – 7 pm (only $10 for adults/$2.50 for

children), will be followed by entertainment in the covered amphitheater featuring the

Ryan Smith and the infamous Cuz’N Night.

Saturday, August 13, festivities will begin at 10:15 with Opening Remarks followed with

a beautiful flag raising ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30. There is time to visit the

Genealogy Booth, the Souvenir Booth and eat lunch at the Lilly Café before the live

entertainment begins. Entertainers include Magic Maynard, Thomas Taylor, Billy Payne,

Lilly Mountaineers, Cheat River Band and Blue Grass Variety. During the afternoon, the

infamous Miss Lilly Contest will also be sure to entertain.

On Sunday, August 15, following Opening Remarks and Flag Ceremony at 10:15, there

will be inspirational music from Melissa Saddler at 10:45 followed by a Sunday Morning

Message from Larry Lilly. Enjoy afternoon music from New Covenant, Rick Lilly and

The Announcers.

There is no charge to enter, or for parking, entertainment, and children’s playground and

inflatables. There is also a $100 Registration Prize.

This year we are excited to add a raffle for a beautiful, original painting that was donated

to the Lilly Reunion by cousin Tammy Thompson Manuel.

The Lilly Café will offer a variety of reasonably priced food on Saturday and Sunday

beginning with breakfast at 8 AM and continue to 7PM on Saturday and 5PM on Sunday.

The Souvenir Booth will offer keepsakes to take home, t-shirts, Official Souvenir

Program Books, and drinks and snacks. It is conveniently located next to the

amphitheater.

The Lilly Reunion is held at Lilly Reunion Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top, WV

Ellison Ridge is at the Raleigh and Mercer County line. For more information,

visit www.lillyreunion.org.

PSA: 2022 Lilly Reunion

Contact: Darrell G Lilly

304-466-0476

2022 Lilly Reunion Schedule of Events

Friday, August 12, 2022

7:00 p.m. ————————————————————- Ryan Smith

8:00 p.m. ————————– (See Rick Lilly for scheduling) Cuz’N Night

Saturday, August 13, 2022

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ——————— Silent Auction

10:15 a.m. —————————————————- Opening Remarks

10:30 a.m. ———————————————- Flag Raising Ceremony

National Anthem ———-Rick Lilly

10:45 a.m. —————————————-WV Senator Rollan Roberts

11:00 a.m. ——————————————————-Magic Maynard

12:00 p.m. ———————————-Winner of Cuz’N Night/Rick Lilly

12:30 p.m. ——————————————————– Thomas Taylor

1:00 p.m. ————————– Introduce 2022 Miss Lilly Contestants

2:00 p.m. ——————————————- Cheat River-Buddy Allen

3:30 p.m. —————————————————-Lilly Mountaineers

5:00 p.m. ————————————————————- Billy Payne

5:45 p.m. ————————— Announce and Crown Miss Lilly 2022

6:00 p.m. ————————————————— Blue Grass Variety

Sunday, August 14, 2022

10:15 a.m. ————————————– Opening Remarks and Prayer

10:30 a.m. ———————————————- Flag Raising Ceremony

National Anthem ———-Rick Lilly

10:45 a.m. ——————————————————-Melissa Saddler

11:45 a.m. —————————————Larry Lilly: Sunday Message

1:00 p.m. ————————————————— Awards Ceremony

1:30 p.m. ——————————————————– New Covenant

3:00 p.m. —————————————————— The Announcers

4:15 p.m. ———————————————– Rick Lilly / Open Mike

5:00 p.m. —————————————————— Closing Remarks

Rick Lilly, Entertainment Chairman

Matt Withrow, Sound Guy