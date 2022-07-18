The 2022 Lilly Reunion schedule of events released

Flat Top, WV – The 2022 Annual Lilly Reunion will be held at Flat Top, West Virginia on August 12, 13
and 14, 2022. The Family Dinner starts at 5 on Friday. Enjoy music, fellowship, food
and more from 10-8 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday. And you don’t have to be a Lilly to
attend. Everyone is welcome.
The first Lilly Reunion was held in 1929 and was held annually until 1949. It was then
revived in 1978 and has been held each year since. The Lilly Reunion was in the 2009
Guinness Book of World Records as The World’s Largest Family Reunion!!!
Lilly cousins and their friends are certainly invited. However, you don’t have to be a
“Lilly” to enjoy the food, entertainment, and fellowship! If your family has lived in the
area for a few generations, you probably have some Lilly heritage in your family tree.
Come and see for yourself at the Genealogy Booth.
The Family Dinner, on Friday, August 12 from 5 – 7 pm (only $10 for adults/$2.50 for
children), will be followed by entertainment in the covered amphitheater featuring the
Ryan Smith and the infamous Cuz’N Night.
Saturday, August 13, festivities will begin at 10:15 with Opening Remarks followed with
a beautiful flag raising ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30. There is time to visit the
Genealogy Booth, the Souvenir Booth and eat lunch at the Lilly Café before the live
entertainment begins. Entertainers include Magic Maynard, Thomas Taylor, Billy Payne,
Lilly Mountaineers, Cheat River Band and Blue Grass Variety. During the afternoon, the
infamous Miss Lilly Contest will also be sure to entertain.
On Sunday, August 15, following Opening Remarks and Flag Ceremony at 10:15, there
will be inspirational music from Melissa Saddler at 10:45 followed by a Sunday Morning
Message from Larry Lilly. Enjoy afternoon music from New Covenant, Rick Lilly and
The Announcers.
There is no charge to enter, or for parking, entertainment, and children’s playground and
inflatables. There is also a $100 Registration Prize.
This year we are excited to add a raffle for a beautiful, original painting that was donated
to the Lilly Reunion by cousin Tammy Thompson Manuel.
The Lilly Café will offer a variety of reasonably priced food on Saturday and Sunday
beginning with breakfast at 8 AM and continue to 7PM on Saturday and 5PM on Sunday.
The Souvenir Booth will offer keepsakes to take home, t-shirts, Official Souvenir
Program Books, and drinks and snacks. It is conveniently located next to the
amphitheater.
The Lilly Reunion is held at Lilly Reunion Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top, WV
- Ellison Ridge is at the Raleigh and Mercer County line. For more information,
visit www.lillyreunion.org.
PSA: 2022 Lilly Reunion
Contact: Darrell G Lilly
304-466-0476
2022 Lilly Reunion Schedule of Events
Friday, August 12, 2022
7:00 p.m. ————————————————————- Ryan Smith
8:00 p.m. ————————– (See Rick Lilly for scheduling) Cuz’N Night
Saturday, August 13, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ——————— Silent Auction
10:15 a.m. —————————————————- Opening Remarks
10:30 a.m. ———————————————- Flag Raising Ceremony
National Anthem ———-Rick Lilly
10:45 a.m. —————————————-WV Senator Rollan Roberts
11:00 a.m. ——————————————————-Magic Maynard
12:00 p.m. ———————————-Winner of Cuz’N Night/Rick Lilly
12:30 p.m. ——————————————————– Thomas Taylor
1:00 p.m. ————————– Introduce 2022 Miss Lilly Contestants
2:00 p.m. ——————————————- Cheat River-Buddy Allen
3:30 p.m. —————————————————-Lilly Mountaineers
5:00 p.m. ————————————————————- Billy Payne
5:45 p.m. ————————— Announce and Crown Miss Lilly 2022
6:00 p.m. ————————————————— Blue Grass Variety
Sunday, August 14, 2022
10:15 a.m. ————————————– Opening Remarks and Prayer
10:30 a.m. ———————————————- Flag Raising Ceremony
National Anthem ———-Rick Lilly
10:45 a.m. ——————————————————-Melissa Saddler
11:45 a.m. —————————————Larry Lilly: Sunday Message
1:00 p.m. ————————————————— Awards Ceremony
1:30 p.m. ——————————————————– New Covenant
3:00 p.m. —————————————————— The Announcers
4:15 p.m. ———————————————– Rick Lilly / Open Mike
5:00 p.m. —————————————————— Closing Remarks
Rick Lilly, Entertainment Chairman
Matt Withrow, Sound Guy