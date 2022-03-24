The 2022 Women’s Expo Is This Weekend In Beckley.

Warren Ellison talks to Southern Communication’s Jim Sassak, Coordinator of the 2022 Women’s Expo.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – For the first time in three years, the month of March will see crowds flock to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for the largest vendor show in Southern West Virginia.

The 2022 Southern Communications Women’s Expo is Friday, March 25th from 1 to 7pm and Saturday, March 26th from 10am to 5pm. The popular event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was held in 2021, but had to be delayed until June due to Covid-19 restrictions. Coordinator Jim Sassak says that, with the Expo returning to its traditional month, he’s expecting it to be bigger than ever.

“This has the makings of . . . the greatest turnout we’ve ever had, with Covid behind us now and more vendors than ever before – we’re up to about 145 vendors, so, it’s gonna be a hot place to visit.”

The Women’s Expo provides an opportunity for businesses, groups and organizations from Beckley and elsewhere to show area residents what they have to offer. Vendors ranging from healthcare to fashion, jewelry, beauty products, banking, food, education, home decor, arts and crafts, senior care and many more will have booths set up on the floor of the Convention Center as well as in several rooms in the upstairs Conference Center.

You’ll also have the chance to register for prizes, including $500 to be given away Friday and Saturday, as well as $25 gas cards from Little General. A number of vendors will also be giving away prizes as well.

Special guests scheduled for the Women’s Expo include Colson Glover, the 67th WVU Mountaineer Mascot, who will hold a meet and greet from 1pm to 2pm Friday. Spiderman will be appearing Friday from 5pm to 6pm and Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Karen Akers will be offering pictures with the Easter Bunny Friday and Saturday. And McCoys Country Farm of Crab Orchard will offer horse and buggy rides Friday and Saturday.

Admission to the 2022 Women’s Expo is $4.00. Half price tickets are still available at several area businesses, including the Southern Communications Studios at 306 South Kanawha Street in Beckley. Parking is free.

For more information on the 2022 Women’s Expo, visit https://womanwv.com or https://www.facebook.com/womenwv.