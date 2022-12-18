CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 2023 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.

The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.

The photographer winners in this year’s calendar include:

January

Ed Rehbein, Pocahontas County

February

Kyle Jones, Pendleton County

March

Teresa Loudin, Pocahontas County

April

Beth Knotts, Tucker County

May

Dietra Metz, Randolph County

June

Jason Crayton, Harrison County

July

Sharon Boone, Lewis County

August

Janna Vaught, Upshur County

September

Sandra Miller, Tucker County

October

Alan Tucker, Monongalia County

November

Wanda King, Braxton County

December

Karl Boone, Pendleton County

To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/aah, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list. Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.

Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways (DOH), the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.

Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up close to 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during annual spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events.

For more WVDEP news and information, go to https://dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube at Environment Matters.