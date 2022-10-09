The 36th Annual SWVHBA Home And Leisure Show Takes Place At The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – If you were looking for something to help build your dream home, or you were looking for something to spruce up your home, or you wanted to celebrate halloween a little early, you could find it at the Southern West Virginia Homebuilders Association’s Home and Leisure Show. The annual event presented by 84 Lumber offered something for those looking to build a new home or improve their currernt one.

“There’s a little bit of everything here for your house,” said Jason Reger with 84 Lumber. “Home improvement, yard, property management. We’ve got windows, siding, insurance, lawnmowers, garage doors, kitchens, a little bit of everything where you can do a complete home remodel, furnish your house with furniture, upgrade your existing house, it’s just been a whole, all-around good show.”

The Home and Leisure show also had its spooky side, with a halloween costume contest, a haunted hallway sponsored by City National Bank, and trick or treating at each vendor booth.

The highlight of Saturday’s show was when Alice Parsons of Oak Hill won a brand new roof, courtesy of Southern Communications and the Roof Doctor LLC.

“The process was really kind of simple,” said Larry Bird, owner of the Roof Doctor. “What we asked for is just people to either nominate themselves or nominate someone who was in need. And the whole premise was is we wanted to help someone who really, truly needed it. And we were able to do that today, actually. All of our ten finalists met all those qualifications and were just overall really good people.”

The 34th annual Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association’s Home and Leisure Show was held Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.