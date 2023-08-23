The Appalachian Festival Street Fair in Downtown Beckley on Saturday Evening

Beckley, WV- The 2023 Appalachian Festival is taking place from August 19 to 26 with various activities planned throughout the community. The Beckley Events’ committee is pleased to offer the Appalachian Festival Street Fair during this year’s festival. The street fair will be held on Saturday, August 26, from 5-8 pm along Neville, Heber, and Main Streets and at Word Park. The festive block party will offer food and other products, along with informational booths, music, and activities.

The Schedule of Entertainment & Activities:

5:00-6:00 pm – New River Jazz Band, Federal Plaza, Heber Street

6:15 pm – Oreo-stacking Contest hosted by 103CIR (register 2-person team on corner of Main & Heber Streets, 5:45-6:10 pm, several teams selected by drawing)

6:30-7:00 pm – HGTA Theatre Groups – Songs from Afrolachia, Heber Street

7:00 – 8:00 pm – Jim Snyder & Friends, Fayette/Main Stage

The music is sponsored by the Irish Heritage Festival Fund (WV Fairs & Festivals).

The event showcases downtown businesses along with several food trucks/vendors, pop-up shops, and organization booths. According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “Some of the restaurants and food vendors plan to enter the food contest in which local celebrities will judge the best savory and best sweet dishes. The public can vote for their favorite booth as well. With 10 food trucks and a couple of downtown restaurants participating, a variety of dinner and dessert options can be found downtown on Saturday evening. The community is encouraged to support these local participants.”

In addition to the line-up of free concerts, activities include rock painting, sidewalk chalk art, inflatables, and games. Also, attendees can register to enter the popular Oreo cookie-stacking Contest by Southern Communications. Teams of two can register between 5:30 and 6:10 pm near the corner of Main and Heber Streets to be eligible for the drawing of teams which are selected to compete at 6:15 pm. Trophies will be awarded to the top team.

The Appalachian Festival Street Fair is the final event of the week-long Appalachian Festival.

Beckley’s Friday in the Park at Word Park is also included as part of the festival. On August 25, the concert will feature the Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band, followed by Shane Ingram. WVU Tech’s Culinary Program plans to offer special food on their plaza on Neville Street to celebrate the Appalachian Festival. It will be the final Friday in the Park of the 2023 season.

Other festival activities downtown include the Farmers Market at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3:00-5:30 pm, and Sprouts and Spins at Vinyl Tracks on Saturday, noon – 5 pm. Plus, Fruits of Labor Pizzeria is offering Appalachian-themed food during Restaurant Week including an evening in the Underground area on Thursday 5-8 pm.

Beckley Events’ committee is also planning the Kids Classic Festival (September 4-11) and Chili Night (October 7). Find more information at beckley.org, or “Beckley Events” Facebook page, or call 304-256-1776.