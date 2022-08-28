The Appalachian Maker’s Market Celebrates Local Arts And Crafts.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center hosted the 57th annual Appalachian Makers Market over the weekend.

Formerly known as the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Fair, the event is a showcase for Appalachian artists and craftspeople to show off their handmade items, and a chance for people to buy beautiful and unique gifts and even get some early christmas shopping done.

Makers offered beautiful handcrafted items in a variety of styles, including ceramics, wood working, pottery, metal work, children’s items, primitives and home decor. You could even see artists at work. There was also plenty of locally produced food and drink items, and even a local farmers market. There were also food trucks outside the Convention Center, including Bandit BBQ, Mountain Concessions Kettle Corn, Patriot Food Wagon, Sunny Side, Gil’s Pit Beef and Little Jimmys Italian Ice.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Maker’s Market without The Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show and the beautiful quilts displayed around the Convention Center. This year’s theme was “Log Cabin.” Ribbons were awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mention in 15 categories as well as Best of Show, Judge’s Choice, Best Use Of Color and People’s Choice. There were also “Comfort Quilts,” baby quilts that were not for sale, but that will be distributed to county organizations.

There were also plenty of fun activities at the Appalachian Makers Market, including hot pepper eating and cucumber stacking contests, the Lincoln County Cloggers, line dancing, and live music from the Lost Cannon Band, Shane Ingram and Buddy Allen and the Cheat River Band.

The Appalachian Maker’s Market provided the perfect way to close out the summer season by celebrating the work and the heritage of Appalachian artists and makers.