The Atlantic mocks Paul Krugman as suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Liberal magazine The Atlantic published a harsh critique of economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman ahead of the release of his new book, diagnosing him with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Krugman, the Nobel Prize winner who is better known for predicting a “global recession” following the 2016 election, was skewered by economics writer Sebastian Mallaby, who reviewed Krugman’s “Arguing With Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future.”

“Krugman is substantively correct on just about every topic he addresses. He writes amusingly and fluently. His combination of analytic brilliance and linguistic facility recalls Milton Friedman or John Maynard Keynes. But Krugman can also sound like a cross between a bloodthirsty Robespierre and a rebarbative GIF,” Mallaby wrote towards the top of his piece.

Mallaby recalled how Krugman “was not a partisan” years ago and acknowledged how the Times columnist believes “he didn’t change” but that “politics did” in an attempt to explain his constant hostility towards the GOP.

“Krugman has concluded that politically neutral truth-telling is not merely impossible. It is morally inadequate,” Mallaby said about the economist. “By branding Republicans as ‘bad people,’ he reduces the chances of swaying them. By sweeping all Republicans into the same basket- often without specifying whether he means party leaders or the rank and file- Krugman may obscure more of reality than he manages to expose.”

The review knocked Krugman for his “caricature” of Republicans on subjects like climate change and race and for allowing himself to believe that “nearly all Republicans are corrupt and evil.”

“In short, Krugman is suffering from an especially public case of what’s come to be known as Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Mallaby continued. “Appalled by the Republican Party’s most bigoted leaders, whose rise he traces at least as far back as the George W. Bush administration, he has allowed himself to believe that nearly all Republicans are corrupt and evil, and therefore that reasoned argument is futile. ‘The modern G.O.P. doesn’t do policy analysis,’ he pronounces. Yet the reality is subtler. Republicans are more open to reason than Krugman allows.”

The Atlantic is certainly no fan of the president; it was one of the first publications to push for Trump’s impeachment back in March 2019.



