The Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanagan rips ‘leftist’ media, ‘crying’ anchors: Gotta ‘suck it up,’ ‘be less partisan’

Staff writer Caitlan Flanagan of The Atlantic magazine went on a tear against the “biased” mainstream media during a panel discussion Friday night on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

On the subject of social media, Bill Maher expressed concern about the exodus of right-wing Twitter users who want free speech are flocking to Parler and suggested how echo chambers on both the left and the right will prevent everyone from “hearing the same information.”

However, Flanagan suggested if they want to bring everyone back into the fold, that responsibility falls on the media.

“If we want to bring back people, you know, bring back the right, we have to at least pretend slightly that every single major news network is not completely leftist,” Flanagan said.

“Right,” Maher agreed.

“I was just trying to watch the returns, everyone was crying! So I go to MSNBC, and no — they’re crying too!” the author exclaimed, recalling last week’s election coverage. “If we’re crying about the returns from Allegheny County and we’re just explicitly showing that our newscasters are so completely biased, of course the right is gonna go somewhere else, of course they’re gonna leave the traditional news. You know, The New York Times? Forget it! It has nothing to say to the right.”

Flanagan continued. “Our country actually needs us, you know? We all need to grow up. The newsgathering sources need to grow up. The people on-air, no more crying on the news! They’ll tell you about somebody getting beheaded after school but then you get the Allegheny county returns and it’s like ‘Oh my God!’ They’ll have to be taken out on a stretcher! We’re just gonna have to really suck it up and be a little less partisan in the news.”

“I agree,” Maher responded.