The Axe Hole Celebrates Its Grand Opening In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – If you’ve got an axe to grind, a new business in downtown Beckley might be for you.

On Monday, a grand opening and ribbon cutting was held for the Axe Hole at 328 Neville Street. It’s Southern West Virginia’s only family-friendly indoor axe-throwing venue. Co-owner Tony Martin says they wanted to bring a different attraction to the downtown Beckley area.

In axe-throwing, three teams of two face off in a match. Each player gets five throws per match, with different places on the target signifying different points earned. Players switch targets after each match. Multiple “axes”, designed more like hatchets, are used; the longest, at a foot-and-a-half long is used for longer distances.

In addition to the axe-throwing, food and beverages are served. The Axe Hole is a member of the World Axe Throwing League, as seen on ESPN. The Axe Hole is open Monday thru Wednesday from 12:00pm to 9:00pm; Thursday thru Saturday from 12:00pm to 11:00pm and Sunday from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. For reservations, call 304-200-2112 or visit axeholebeckley.com.