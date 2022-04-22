Beckley, WV – On April 23rd from 11-2 pm, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition RCPC will host a Naloxone training and Distribution event named The Beauty of Another Chance @ Word Park off
Neville St, in Uptown Beckley. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the community.
We want everyone to feel welcome and come together to get trained for the use of Narcan to
save lives. We will be offering training and education on the facts of Narcan use and distribution.
This event will be held to raise awareness about a subject that has some widely known
misinformation –
Such as: Is Narcan harmful? How does the use save lives? Who can carry is? The Event is
based on education, training and breaking stigma. The focus is to offer the medical facts
concerning the distribution and use of Narcan to save lives. As well as the WV state standing
order for carry and distribution facts.
There will be Coffee/Tea and Snacks to taste as we discuss the information held in the ARTICLE
ACCESS TO OPIOID ANTAGONISTS ACT. As a WV state standing order regarding (Naloxone HCI)
Nasal 4mg Spray also known as Narcan. We can get you trained as we introduce our group
focusing on The Beauty of Another Chance. The event will kick off at 11am with trained
distributors ready to answer any question in a fun wheel of information game!! All you need to
do to play is walk up and spin the wheel! The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will be
present, along with community resources and Peer Recovery Support.
The wheel of information game will be available for a spin at 12pm, if you have ever had a
question about how Narcan (Naloxone HCI) Nasal 4mg Spray is used, what the facts are about
carrying the lifesaver, proper refills etc. we will also offer this information onsite at the event.
The event will include free prize drawings including small pouches filled with hygiene items,
literature, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Swag, Narcan (The Life Saver),
coffee/tea/snacks, and more. We are very excited about this event and hope to bring some
stigma breaking education to the community! RCPC will also provide free Narcan and Rx
medication disposal kits on site and CRP safety masks! We also invite individuals who have
been impacted by the use of Narcan to save their life to share with us in future events. This
event is a community outreach project for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition