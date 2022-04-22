Beckley, WV – On April 23rd from 11-2 pm, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition RCPC will host a Naloxone training and Distribution event named The Beauty of Another Chance @ Word Park off

Neville St, in Uptown Beckley. The event is family friendly, free, and open to the community.

We want everyone to feel welcome and come together to get trained for the use of Narcan to

save lives. We will be offering training and education on the facts of Narcan use and distribution.

This event will be held to raise awareness about a subject that has some widely known

misinformation –

Such as: Is Narcan harmful? How does the use save lives? Who can carry is? The Event is

based on education, training and breaking stigma. The focus is to offer the medical facts

concerning the distribution and use of Narcan to save lives. As well as the WV state standing

order for carry and distribution facts.

There will be Coffee/Tea and Snacks to taste as we discuss the information held in the ARTICLE

ACCESS TO OPIOID ANTAGONISTS ACT. As a WV state standing order regarding (Naloxone HCI)

Nasal 4mg Spray also known as Narcan. We can get you trained as we introduce our group

focusing on The Beauty of Another Chance. The event will kick off at 11am with trained

distributors ready to answer any question in a fun wheel of information game!! All you need to

do to play is walk up and spin the wheel! The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will be

present, along with community resources and Peer Recovery Support.

The wheel of information game will be available for a spin at 12pm, if you have ever had a

question about how Narcan (Naloxone HCI) Nasal 4mg Spray is used, what the facts are about

carrying the lifesaver, proper refills etc. we will also offer this information onsite at the event.

The event will include free prize drawings including small pouches filled with hygiene items,

literature, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Swag, Narcan (The Life Saver),

coffee/tea/snacks, and more. We are very excited about this event and hope to bring some

stigma breaking education to the community! RCPC will also provide free Narcan and Rx

medication disposal kits on site and CRP safety masks! We also invite individuals who have

been impacted by the use of Narcan to save their life to share with us in future events. This

event is a community outreach project for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition