The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber Of Commerce Gets Down To Business At Tamarack.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – After a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held its 27th Annual Business Show The popular networking event allows businesses to showcase themselves both to the public and to each other.

This year’s Business Show was held at a new location – the Tamarack Marketplace.

A number of booths were set up in the Tamarack Conference Center where people could meet face to face with local businesses and see what they have to offer.

Longtime vendors such as Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, New River Community & Technical College and WOAY TV were joined by new businesses like Adams’ Hallmark and Dirty Boyz Mobile Detailing.

This year’s Business Show also honored veterans with the theme “Honor, Remember and Never Forget.”

Attendees could also register for door prizes, including a 50 inch smart tv, a round of golf at Glade Springs, massage therapy gift certificates and $800 in gas cards.

There was also Southern Communications’ Oreo Stacking Contest, Aerobics and Workplace Wellness Demos with Active Southern West Virginia and a Paint Party with the Beckley Art Center.







