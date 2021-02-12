The Beckley Success Closet is Open!

Written and Produced by Erin Stone

http://wwnrradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/BECKLEY-SUCCESS-CLOSET-MIXDOWN.mp3

On Friday, February 5th, Beckley welcomed a new community-based project. The Beckley Success Closet is the brainchild of Dr. Kristi Dumas and gives individuals the resource to find free clothing for business opportunities. Dr. Dumas created a steering committee to help with the execution and implementation of The Closet.

April Elkins-Badtke, Melanie Hicks, Kelly Elkins, and Robert Dunlap were all members of the committee and honored at the ribbon-cutting event on Friday, February 5th. The ribbon committee officially opened the Closet to the public.

The Beckley Success Closet will be operated every 1st and 3rd weeks of the month on Fridays 1:00 – 5:00 pm, Saturdays 10:00 am – 1:00 pm and Wednesdays by appointment. The Closet is located in the basement of Dunlap and Associates located at 208 Main Street in Beckley. The entrance is at the back of the building.

Many prominent members of Beckley were on site for the ribbon cutting. Mayor Rappold said, “What an honor, my goodness, you know this is what you think of as the best of Beckley. Dr. Dumas, Robert, everybody, the steering committee, who have made this possible, speak so well of Beckley and so well of the general kindheartedness that this city has under this type of leadership. So with that, I’m very thankful for that.”

The Beckley Success Closet is meant as a resource for local women and men to be able to find not just clothing but according to many members of the steering committee say, confidence.

Dr. Dumas tells us, “We need more resources. If we want people to be productive and we want them to be out in the community. Then we need to give them that hand up. We need to help in whatever way we can.”

The Beckley Success Closet has had so many donations from the community that they are requesting everyone hold onto their donations until spring.