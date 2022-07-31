The City Of Beckley And The Shade Tree Car Club Team Up For The 2022 Summer Car And Bike Show.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – On Saturday, the streets of Beckley were once again lined with cars and vehicles of all makes and models. The 2022 Summer Car and Bike Show was hosted by the City of Beckley and the Shade Tree Car Club.

More than a hundred vehicles were registered for Saturday’s car show, ranging from classic cars to more up to date models. There were also motorcycles, jeeps and even a Mack Truck, which blew its horn several times during the event.

Attendees could also enjoy music from the How Great Thou Art Theater Group, which performed Motown Classics under the gazebo at Word Park, and country music from Alan Kinsler and Peyton Alexis across from the Cardinal Sculpture at the corner of Neville And Heber Streets. There were food vendors and games like bean bag tossing in Word Park.

The car show wrapped up Saturday evening with the presentation of nearly 30 trophies, including the Mayor’s Choice, City Department’s Favorites and the People’s Choice, which this year was won by Donnie Holcomb and his 1967 Chevy Impala.