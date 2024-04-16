The City of Beckley invites the community to attend an Open House to begin the 2024 Comprehensive Plan process on Tuesday.

The public is invited to attend the first Open House for the City of Beckley’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan preparation on Tuesday, April 16, from 5-7 pm, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Public input is an important aspect of developing the plan for the city’s next ten years.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the future developments of a community through land use regulations, transportation planning, and government-funded projects to ensure the growth and development occur in a coordinated and sustainable manner.

Key components include housing, transportation, public services, recreation, economic development, financing, renewal and redevelopment, and historic preservation.

The Comprehensive Plan’s Stakeholders Committee will be meeting earlier in the day before the Open House. A few other public meetings will take place during the process. The planning process is expected to be completed by November.

More info: https://beckley.org/24plan/