The City of Welch announces the Annual Halloween Haunted Hayride

Welch, WV- (WWNR) : The City of Welch announced the Annual Halloween Haunted Hayride will be held the last two weekends in October. Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, October 22-23, and October 29-30, 2021. Rides will depart from the Hemphill Methodist Church Parking Lot and will start at 6:30pm.

The event promises something for everyone with child friendly “non-scary rides” beginning at 6:30pm each evening and more “scary” rides beginning afterwards. All ages are welcome on all rides, but the rides after 6:30pm are recommended for older children and adults.

Tickets are $5 each and will be available for purchase at the event. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Welch Volunteer Fire Department.

Last year the hayride entertained over 500 people and city officials say in 2021, the rides will be even more spooky and promise Halloween fun for the whole family.

“For the past several years the City of Welch has enjoyed organizing this event as a fundraiser for the Welch Volunteer Fire Department. We hope our entire community will come out and take part in what has become an annual tradition and continue to support the great group of community volunteers that serve in our fire department,” said Harold McBride, Mayor of Welch.

