The Committee on Health and Human Resources advances House Bill 2006.

Charleston, WV- The Committee on Health and Human Resources met Tuesday afternoon and advanced House Bill 2006.
House Bill 2006 reorganized the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) into three separate agencies: the Department of Health, the Department of Human Resources, and the Department of Health Facilities. Each department would have its own Secretary and then a Chief Operating Officer would ensure the departments work together and provide consolidated administrative support.
The Department of Health houses the following agencies:
- Bureau for Public Health
- Office of EMS and EMS Advisory Council
- Office of Chief Medical Examiner
- Office of Threat Preparedness
- Office of the Inspector General
- Health Care Authority
Within the Office of Inspector General, the following agencies would reside:
- Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification
- Board of Review
- Foster Care Ombudsman
- Olmstead Office
- Investigation and Fraud Management
- Quality Control
- Mental Health Care Ombudsman
- Long-Term Care Ombudsman
- Human Rights Commission
- WV Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening
The Department of Human Services house the following agencies:
- Bureau of Social Services
- Medical Services
- Bureau of Child Support Enforcement
- Family Assistance
- Behavior Health
- Drug Control Policy
The Department of Health Facilities would house the following agencies:
- Hopemont Hospital
- Jackie Withrow Hospital
- John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center
- Lakin Hospital
- Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Welch Community Hospital
- William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital
Any other DHHR agency not above would be placed in one of the new departments at the discretion of the new secretaries.