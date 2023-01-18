The Committee on Health and Human Resources advances House Bill 2006.

Charleston, WV- The Committee on Health and Human Resources met Tuesday afternoon and advanced House Bill 2006.

House Bill 2006 reorganized the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) into three separate agencies: the Department of Health, the Department of Human Resources, and the Department of Health Facilities. Each department would have its own Secretary and then a Chief Operating Officer would ensure the departments work together and provide consolidated administrative support.

The Department of Health houses the following agencies:

Bureau for Public Health

Office of EMS and EMS Advisory Council

Office of Chief Medical Examiner

Office of Threat Preparedness

Office of the Inspector General

Health Care Authority

Within the Office of Inspector General, the following agencies would reside:

Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification

Board of Review

Foster Care Ombudsman

Olmstead Office

Investigation and Fraud Management

Quality Control

Mental Health Care Ombudsman

Long-Term Care Ombudsman

Human Rights Commission

WV Clearance for Access: Registry and Employment Screening

The Department of Human Services house the following agencies:

Bureau of Social Services

Medical Services

Bureau of Child Support Enforcement

Family Assistance

Behavior Health

Drug Control Policy

The Department of Health Facilities would house the following agencies:

Hopemont Hospital

Jackie Withrow Hospital

John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center

Lakin Hospital

Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital

Welch Community Hospital

William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital

Any other DHHR agency not above would be placed in one of the new departments at the discretion of the new secretaries.